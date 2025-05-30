Calls Mount Against Will Levis’ 2-Word Message After Titans Drafted Cam Ward

A year ago, Will Levis never saw this coming. He was supposed to be the guy on the Tennessee Titans. But after a rocky season—throwing 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while going 2-10—things took a turn. The Titans went all in and grabbed Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. Now, Levis, once the starter, is stuck watching the spotlight shift.

Sure, Coach Brian Callahan is calling it a “competition,” but everyone knows how this usually plays out: the top pick gets the keys. And Levis? He’s doing his best to handle it like a pro, but this time, he couldn’t control his emotions.

Although the team hasn’t officially named a QB1 yet, it’s pretty clear Will Levis knows exactly where he stands. After battling through 21 tough starts over two seasons, the idea of losing his spot to a rookie isn’t easy to swallow. And now, for the first time, the 25-year-old is opening up about how he really feels about his situation.

“It s—,” Will Levis said after practice on Wednesday. He added, “Anyone who’s ever been in my situation would agree that it s—. I’m just trying to do the best I can to not let it affect me, and just being the same dude every day in the building and being there for the guys. However, I can and am just trying to get better every day.” That’s really tough for any QB.

Will Levis has a cannon for an arm, no doubt, but it’s the inconsistency and questionable decisions that pushed the Titans to search for a new starter. And now, when his position is under the radar, the QB isn’t letting go of this situation easily.

This offseason, Will Levis took a step back and got to work. He trained in California with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, hoping to clean up his mechanics and regain confidence. And it’s helped. He said, “It was a lot of just relearning my stroke, relearning my body, and trying to get back to the basics of that. I feel like it’s really paid off. I’ve been feeling good the last few weeks.”

Even the head coach Brian Callahan acknowledged his QB’s hard work, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of improvement, I really have. I think him making the decision to go put in the work down there with Jordan was really beneficial….I see a real improvement in his footwork and his base. His ability to control the football has improved. I’ve been really pleased with the work that he’s put in.”

So, even with the starting job slipping out of reach, Will Levis hasn’t lost his edge. He’s still preparing like the job is his. And if you’re thinking there’s drama between him and Cam Ward, think again. Levis actually walked right up to the rookie in the locker room and welcomed him without hesitation. But now, his latest comments on the situation have stirred the pot as they aren’t exactly sitting well with NFL fans.

From starter to sideline: Has Will Levis worn out his chance?

In two seasons, Will Levis has completed 61% of his passes, throwing for just under 4,000 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Not exactly franchise-level numbers. Plus, he hasn’t been able to lead the team to the playoffs even once. So, when he spoke out about his situation, fans weren’t buying it. One fan put it bluntly online: “Well, if he played better than they wouldn’t have drafted someone.” That makes sense.

Consistent wins and playoff runs could’ve secured his spot. But with that opportunity now behind him, the tide has turned. Another fan echoed this sentiment: “He had his chance more than once.” Someone else didn’t hold back either, saying, “He put them in that position to be at the number one pick.” Like these, the harsh takes kept coming.

One fan commented, “It ain’t the situation its you Will,” and “Nah bro you s—.” The frustration’s real. Titans fans just want to see their team back in serious contention. It’s been a long time since their lone Super Bowl run in 1999. They believed Will Levis could finally bring the first trophy home, but that hope faded fast.