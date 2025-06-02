Calls Mount For Drastic Decision Against TJ Watt After Mike Tomlin’s Steelers Offered Contract Extension

Remember the ‘Immaculate Reception’? That moment of impossible, physics-defying grace snatched from chaos? Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a different kind of reception zone – the tense, high-stakes arena of contract negotiations with their own defensive miracle worker, T.J. Watt.

And just like Franco Harris cradling that deflected pass, the Steelers are trying to secure something precious before it slips away. Reports swirl that the Black and Gold have placed a “pretty substantial” offer on the table for their generational edge rusher, per longtime Steelers chronicler Mark Kaboly.

Yet, the silence from Watt’s camp is deafening. OTAs commenced last week without No. 90, a glaring absence screaming one thing: this deal ain’t done, and it likely “probably not” hits the mark Watt’s aiming for. The shadow looming large? Myles Garrett, resetting the market with a staggering $40 million per year average. “T.J. Watt is not getting more than Garrett. Why are people saying this?” a fan proclaimed, insinuating the other camp sees only betrayal in hesitation

The math is brutal for Steelers Nation. Watt isn’t just good; he’s etched himself into NFL lore. He tied the single-season sack record (22.5 in 2021) while missing games, a feat of relentless fury. He became the second-fastest player ever to 100 sacks (109 games), trailing only the Minister of Defense himself, Reggie White.

He’s the only player since sacks became official to lead the league three times (2020, 2021, 2023). He picks off passes like a safety (remember that Stafford INT?), recovers fumbles for touchdowns in the playoffs, and generally makes quarterbacks wake up in cold sweats. He fuels his dominance with a monk-like breakfast routine (oatmeal, every day since 2018) and an endearing quirk (eating everything with a spoon, especially on the couch). He’s Pittsburgh’s defensive heartbeat.

TJ Watt fan divide: Pay the piper or play the market?

Yet, the Yinzers aren’t singing from the same hymn sheet. The Garrett benchmark ($40M AAV) feels like a cliff edge. “I love T.J. Watt as much as the next guy,” one fan muses online, voicing a common concern, “but how much sense does a huge contract right now make for the Steelers?”

The fear is the aging curve. Watt turns 31 next season. “Simple question, is T.J. Watt a speed rusher? Answer is yes. Do speed rushers slow down after 30? Answer is yes. Is it a good idea to pay a 31 year old speed rusher 40+ million a year for multi years? Imo No.” It’s the cold calculus of NFL longevity, a storyline as old as the league itself, echoing the sentiment of another fan bluntly stating,

“Yep Watt is bitching cause they gave DK that contract,” vents one, referencing the trade for receiver D.K. Metcalf, “and poor T.J. didn’t have a new one yet!” The Steelers do have room. In fact, they’re sitting on roughly $53 million in cap space after moving on from Preston Smith. Moreover, they could theoretically structure a monster deal, pushing the pain down the road with void years and bonuses – the kind of cap gymnastics every contender plays.

But frustration morphs into drastic solutions for some: “These guys should be forced to play out their contracts… I would have traded T.J. already, it’s smart business… Time to trade him, I know it sucks. But once a player gets greedy, it’s not going to help. Team as a whole.” Suggestions fly: “Trade him for & let Herbig & Highsmith take it over,” or simply, “Trade him for a haul.” Undoubtedly, it’s the ultimate NFL dilemma, captured perfectly by an Eagles fan’s dark-humor interjection: “Don’t worry, Howie will make him a better offer after he trades for him lol.” Watt’s current 2025 hit is already a hefty $30.4 million. But extending him likely means guaranteeing him well beyond his 32nd or 33rd birthday at a price tag that would make him the league’s highest-paid defender.

Is he worth it today? Absolutely. The question haunting the halls of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex is about tomorrow. Can the Steelers, an organization built on defensive legends, stomach the risk of paying peak price? And that too for what might be the sunset years of a speed rusher, no matter how transcendent? Or do they make the unthinkable, indeed, franchise-altering ‘drastic decision’ and trade their defensive cornerstone? Like that famous deflection decades ago, the ball is in the air.

Where it lands will define the next era of Steelers football. As the great chroniclers of sport often remind us, sometimes the hardest choices aren’t about the player, but the price of immortality in a league governed by ruthless time. It’s less ‘The Last Dance,’ and more ‘The Next Contract’ – a high-wire act where loyalty, legacy, and cold, hard cash collide under the unforgiving Pittsburgh sky.