Calls Mount For Matt LaFleur’s Firing After Packers Squander 15 Point Lead in Wildcard Loss to Bears

After two back-to-back playoff seasons in 2023 and 2024, the Green Bay Packers couldn’t sail their ship long enough this season. What seemed like an easy win for the Packers after leading the Bears 21-3 at halftime, Matt LaFleur’s team collapsed and fell 31–27. With Green Bay’s struggles becoming a pattern, calls for LaFleur’s firing are only growing louder.

“Fire McManus and Lafleur,” a fan wrote, strictly demanding the HC’s exit.

Another fan didn’t really seem to be satisfied by several names, and therefore pointed them all out. “Lafleur needs to go. McManus needs to go. Stenavich needs to go. Bisaccia needs to go,” he wrote.

This is a developing story….!!!!