Calls Mount for NFL to Cancel Pro Bowl Games as Shedeur Sanders Throws INT

On Tuesday, the spotlight at the 2026 Pro Bowl Game drifted toward Shedeur Sanders, and not quietly. His appearance at the league’s revamped exhibition had already drawn curiosity, but once the ball was snapped, the noise only grew louder.

As of writing, Sanders accounted for one touchdown and added a successful two-point conversion, which should have helped his case. However, what immediately shifted the mood was the lone interception he threw. As a result, timelines filled up fast, and many viewers were less interested in the scores and more focused on that costly mistake.

It happened with 11:56 left in the first quarter; facing second and goal. Trailing 8-0, Sanders dropped back, looking to spark the AFC offense. Instead, his pass toward Ja’Marr Chase was picked off by Kevin Byard, slipping just past the Bengals wideout’s hands and instantly swinging the tone of the game.

Adding to the frustration, the criticism did not come out of nowhere. During the regular season, Sanders finished with 1,400 passing yards, ranking 35th in the NFL, while completing 56.6% of his throws, which placed him 42nd. Moreover, he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt, good for 31st, posted a 3.3% touchdown percentage, ranking 36th, and logged a 4.7% interception percentage, ranking 41st.

On top of that, his 68.1 passer rating ranked 41st, and his 18.9 QBR sat 40th – numbers fans were quick to resurface.

Meanwhile, the AFC quarterback room had its own storyline. Josh Allen is set to lead the conference, with the Bills star representing Bills Mafia from the Queen City. Justin Herbert, the Bolts leader backed by the Bolt Fam at SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels, remains a reserve. Sanders steps in for Drake Maye, since the Pats are busy chasing a title at Gillette Stadium with Pats Nation watching closely.

So now, the conversation rolls on, and fans are speaking loudly, calling to scrap the Pro Bowl game entirely.

Fans want the NFL to “scrap the Pro Bowl”

Just moments after Shedeur Sanders’ interception, the reaction online turned sharp.

One fan did not hold back, writing, “This is an absolutely embarrassing production @nfl – just scrap the Pro Bowl completely…brutal.” Soon after, another viewer echoed the frustration by saying, “I put the pro bowl game for a second. WTF. Terrible.”

In many ways, the play became a breaking point, especially since Sanders’ uneven season had already placed him under a microscope. At the same time, the criticism was not limited to fans.

Recently, former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu questioned Sanders’ Pro Bowl nod while speaking on the In the Bayou Podcast.

“We cannot reward mediocrity… If you have more interceptions than touchdowns, there’s no way you should be rewarded,” Mathieu said.

Interestingly enough, Sanders himself admitted that he did not see the honor coming.

“Yes, I was surprised,” he said during Pro Bowl practice. “It wasn’t like I was just sitting there expecting it.”

However, that honesty did little to cool things down, as fans kept voicing their frustration.

“The Pro Bowl becoming what it has become is a sign of the times. We really can’t have nice things anymore. But hey, at least Shedeur made it…” one fan wrote, slipping in a subtle jab. Shortly after, another simply asked, “What’s actually happening at the pro bowl just now.”

Meanwhile, frustration also centered on the event itself, as one fan questioned the timing, posting, “Why is this Pro Bowl game on a Tuesday night bro? Just get rid of this sh-t.”

The most concerning part was that the players began speaking up as well.

“No hate, but the Pro Bowl a joke lol,” Big Blue offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemenor wrote on X. “[Andrew Thomas] Top LT in the NFL hasn’t made one yet, but if you’re popular, you get in. Laughable at this point.”

Not long after, former linebacker Shawne Merriman, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, weighed in by posting, “The Pro Bowl use to be a badge of honor and respected. Things have changed.”

While Merriman denied aiming his comment at any one player, Eluemenor doubled down by pointing out “better replacement options.” And of course, Shedeur Sanders is one of the players to join the Pro Bowl as a replacement selection.

However, while Sanders cannot control being chosen, his performance has not helped his case. As a result, the criticisms are only growing louder.