Calls Mount for NFL to Move Steelers-Saints Game Away From Paris Amid Growing Security Concerns

The streets of Paris are growing volatile, and the NFL still plans to host the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game. Calls for the league to reconsider the decision are now growing.

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“We’re excited for the first-ever regular season game in Paris, and preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France on Oct. 25,” the NFL said in a statement acquired by ESPN. “As we do for every NFL game, including our international games, we work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We look forward to welcoming fans to Paris later this month.”

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This is the very first time the NFL is playing a game in Paris, which makes the league’s push for the game logical. The NFL is going all out on international games, playing nine such games overseas. They have been a hit so far this season, atleast the ones inheld in Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro (also a first).

However, a riot-stricken Paris says otherwise. Tensions are high in the capital city, as young protesters continue to stage rallies against the government. The movement, which began with demanding education reforms, quickly swelled to being a channel for the long-collected anger over other issues. Over the past few days, things have turned risky.

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Saturday turned violent, with looting breaking out in several cities. In Paris, the police had to use tear gas and water cannons. Per BBC, buildings had been set on fire in the capital. The town hall in Limoges also saw its roof partly collapse in the blaze.

Saint-Denis, the area where the stadium for the Steelers-Saints game is located, has become one of the centers of the protest.

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Even the U.S. Department of State placed France under a level 2 travel advisory, according to the official Travel State Gov website. They asked people to exercise more caution in the country because of the civil unrest. No wonder the fans are concerned about the safety of those involved in the upcoming Steelers-Saints game.

“I’m not trying to overreact or anything here. And I have no idea how close this is to Paris or any of it.. but I have to ask again.. is this place really all good to host the Steelers game in a week??” Barstool Sports’ Kevin Adams wrote on X. “I’ll be there regardless but do I need to prep for a war zone?”

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Meanwhile, many fans started asking the front offices for accountability. They wanted the Steelers, Saints, and the league to justify sending the players to a riot-struck venue.

“GET THIS STEELERS GAME OUT OF PARIS!!” one fan wrote on X. “@steelers @Saints @NFL How can you justify sending players and your fans to Paris!” another fan wrote.

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“The @NFL has a big decision to make about the #Saints & #Steelers game next weekend in Paris. With the current state of affairs this game needs to be moved sooner than later,” another fan added.

“Player and team safety should be paramount and it looks to anyone with a sane mind IT’S UNSAFE!!!” a tweet read. “Cancel that game in Paris and have it moved to New Orleans where it should be!!!!”

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“the NFL gotta cancel that Paris game… to still go forward with it despite of the violence and protests occurring there is just irresponsible and throws player and personnel safety out the window and drops a n— on it,” another comment read.

Well, if things worsen by next week, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio suggested that New Orleans could serve as an alternate venue for the Steelers-Saints game. But the NFL has to make a decision soon.