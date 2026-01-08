Matthew Stafford’s Ex-WR Makes Perfect Case for Winning MVP Over Drake Maye

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford's ex-teammate endorses him for the MVP ahead of Drake Maye

QB Stafford’s elite 2025 stats fuel surprise backing

Super Bowl-winning coach favors Drake Maye over the Rams QB

Even though the crowd sentiment is with Drake Maye for the MVP this season, Calvin Johnson, a former wide receiver who played with Matthew Stafford once, revealed his surprising choice for the MVP. Appearing on the St. Brown Podcast with Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown, the former Lions wide receiver broke down the NFL’s playoff matchups. What began as a casual conversation about football instantly turned into one of the most interesting endorsements in the latest MVP Race.

“Matthew fighting for that MVP award.” Calvin Johnson said on the St. Brown Podcast, “I mean, I’ve got to give it to my guy Matthew.”

9 Matthew Stafford, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL, American Football training camp on Saturday August 2, 2025 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.

The former WR who spent 10 years away from the game after retiring made it clear where his choice lands, and this is not based on nostalgia. Matthew Stafford‘s performance data backs up Johnson’s choice. He ended the 2025 regular season with 4,707 passing yards and 46 TD passes. At the age of 37, the Rams QB is at a commendable level of gameplay. Johnson also discussed the reason behind Stafford’s startling performance.

“I think Stafford went through some tough times when he first got to Detroit. He got injured, he understood what it takes to play with injury. He understood the fine line of what it takes to play with injury, and when you need to sit out. That’s a fine line when you’re playing in this league.” Calvin further added.

“But sometimes you’ve got to learn what it takes to push through and, you know, really understand what you’re made of. You’ve got to learn that, and go over some of these injuries. And Matthew went through that from the injury perspective. He’s seen all the defenses. He’s been blitzed. And, I mean, now people are almost scared to blitz him, because he’s seen all the moves. He’s ready. He’s experienced.”

There is no doubt that Calvin knows the 37-year-old QB closely. ESPN reported in 2017 that their chemistry produced 528 receptions, 8,434 yards, and 58 touchdowns together across the regular season and playoffs. Both seem to be very vocal about appreciating each other, but some professionals might share a different opinion and choice between the Maye-Stafford discussion.

A Hall of Famer who chose Drake Maye over Matthew Stafford

Tony Dungy recently broke down the late-season MVP swing on the NFL on NBC, where he clearly mentioned his choice on MVP title.

“Drake Maye… I think he’s going to win it.” He said on the NFL on NBC, “I really do.”

Dungy talked about the Rams‘ (31-28) loss to the Carolina and also highlighted Stafford’s ugly interceptions, one pick-six in that match. In his opinion, people will forget the QB’s last games, and Drake will lead in the race. Maye is a popular choice, but getting chosen by a Pro Football Hall of Famer who won Super Bowl XIII as a defensive back with the Pittsburgh Steelers and later Super Bowl XLI as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, becoming the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl, is definitely serious.

These two QBs will now head into the final stretch of awards season with many publicly split on who deserves the crown, and every snap still under the microscope. This MVP race looks set to stay alive right up until the ballots are open.