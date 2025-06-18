Cam Heyward Starts Public Beef With Steelers Legend Who Fled America

The beefs are turning up the heat this week in the NFL. And it’s pitting legends against active players. Cam Heyward has never been one to shy away from battles. Some years ago, he even had a fight with Steelers ex-OT Alejandro Villanueva during practice. The reason? Game of Thrones. But this time, the feud has started digitally, and against another former player. Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown.

Antonio Brown is a figure that has got into a lot of scuffles over the years with the Steelers locker room. During his tenure with the team, he had gotten into multiple fights and arguments with cornerback Ike Taylor. Back in 2013, one fight between them got so serious it took multiple players and the addition of GM Kevin Colbert to stop the fight. Some teammates had also indicated that the only reason Mike Tomlin was tolerating Brown was because of his talent on the field. And now, even being far away from the Steelers’ locker room, Brown is taking jabs at his old team.

Antonio Brown recently took a shot at DT Cam Heyward. Brown posted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers legend Mike Johnson, and his son EJ Johnson on X. Brown wrote on the post, “Cam Hayward is Magics son?” As for Heyward, he didn’t take that sitting down. Heyward hit back with a crisp repost of his own. He wrote, “Good thing you can’t spell?! Let me know when you back in the states.” Brown had notably misspelled Heyward’s name, and he took this opportunity to throw an open challenge to Brown. But for Heyward, it could be a while before he gets to settle this matter with Brown face to face. Especially with Antonio Brown’s latest legal troubles.

Back in May, Antonio Brown was involved in a shooting at a celebrity boxing event in Miami, Florida. Following a brawl with a man, Brown had reportedly grabbed a handgun from a security personnel and fired two shots at the man. Brown was detained by the police and later released. After the incident, Brown had started an overseas trip through the middle-east and is yet to return. But his return might not be so easy following the latest developments on the incident from May.

Antonio Brown’s legal troubles not over

Following the incident, there were a lot of speculations surrounding Antonio Brown. But he had shared a post on X to make his case right after the incident. As Brown wrote, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.” Brown clarified that he was not arrested and that he will be taking legal action against the individuals involved. But as June rolled around, things became more complicated for Brown.

As per recent reports, Antonio Brown is now wanted in Miami-Dade County for an attempted m-rder. An arrest warrant has been issued in his name. Brown, facing a felony charge, will be placed under house arrest and Brown’s bond will be for $10,000. Since Brown had left the states for his middle-east vacation before the warrant was issued, the authorities do not classify him as ‘being on the run.’ As for Brown, he is vocally opposed to the development. He notably wrote on x a few days ago, “How TF you go from being victimized unto a attempt to murder, you see they control the media. Took a month to change the narrative.”

For now, Antonio Brown is enjoying his international vacation. He has been posting pictures and clips from his trip on X. In one post from June 13, Brown shared a clip of his riding a bicycle. He captioned the post, “#lovefromthemiddleeast” while in another post the next day, he had shared a clip of himself in a car, showing his new haircut to the camera. Brown captioned it, “Watch my two step #London” The authorities have made it clear as per reports that they will not be going after Brown overseas. But once he returns, he will have to deal with the legal troubles that are waiting for him back home.