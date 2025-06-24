Cam Jordan Wants NFL to Revoke Rule That Resulted in $531K Punishment for Travis Kelce and Co

In the last few years NFL has sharpened its watch, hunting for even the smallest violations of its complex rulebook with relentless precision, hitting at athletes’ banks. An example of that is the unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, especially taunting, that have drawn fierce backlash as fans mock the league’s “No Fun League” reputation. Now, just before the next season, Cam Jordan has stirred the pot.

The 2024 season proved this, with teams averaging 0.63 taunting penalties each, totaling 20 across the league. The fines sting—$11,255 for a first offense, skyrocketing to $16,883 for a second. But the real shock came when reports revealed taunting alone had drained $531,000 from frustrated players’ pockets.

The NFL made changes to its celebration rules in 2017 after facing years of criticism. Group celebrations and using the ball as a prop became legal. However, any act seen as violent or taunting can still draw a flag or a fine. Penalties include a 15-yard loss or an automatic first down for the offense if done by the defense. Despite the rule change, not everyone agrees with it and is ready to rally against it. Saints veteran defensive end Cam Jordan is one of the loudest voices against it. The eight-time Pro Bowler recently said, “It’s okay to taunt. Bring back taunting. Let me talk my s—.” For Jordan, football is a high-energy game, and celebrating big moments should be part of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Speaking at Fanatics Fest, Jordan explained his point further. “For the fans, I think it’s the excessive celebration,” he said. “Like, boy, if you don’t let them celebrate — they scored a touchdown, they dragged three defenders on their back. I get a sack off a quarterback; give me five seconds. In fact, put the spotlight on me. I’m gonna hit the levels, I’m gonna hit one of these (motions), in fact, I’m gonna kick him while he’s down. And I’m gonna go about my way. But, like, let us celebrate.” If we were to go strictly by the league definition of this ‘form of unsportsmanlike conduct’ as available on the website, it also includes ‘prolonged and premeditated celebrations,’ like using the end zone pylon.

Now, some argue that Jordan has earned the right to speak up. With 121.5 career sacks and 160 tackles for loss, his numbers speak for themselves. His 14 years with New Orleans have been full of highlight plays and major impact. While the Saints managed to avoid taunting fines in 2024, other teams were not as lucky. One example was Buffalo’s Mack Hollins, who got flagged twice in Week 19. His actions cost him a total of $17,961. The league’s stance on taunting has remained strict, and fines like this show there is little room for error. Other players also continue to feel that these rules take away from the emotion and excitement of the game.

Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs echoed Jordan’s views. After Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard was penalized for using finger guns, Kelce called it overkill. “This is just getting ridiculous,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast. “I just think it’s too much, man. It’s too much, and it’s affecting the game in the wrong way. I get the guys gotta play by the rules and stuff like that. I don’t want to get the NFL on my ass for saying something, but I just think this is too far.” Kelce himself was slapped with a similar fine earlier this year, costing him back for $11,255 against the Buffalo’s.

Together, the star athletes are becoming key voices in the pushback. They seem to pass the mic from New Orleans to Kansas City, keeping the focus on freedom and mutual appreciation in the league.

Cam Jordan tips his helmet to the Chiefs

Cam Jordan recently showed rare praise for a longtime rival. Speaking on NFL Live, Jordan said, “Every year we look for reasons why they won’t win, but for some reason the Chiefs only know how to win.” For a guy known for grit, giving credit to Kansas City is no small moment.

This was not just a passing comment. Experience backed it. Jordan has seen the Chiefs up close, and when he speaks now, it sounds like acceptance. “The main driving force is Andy Reid, Pat Mahomes, you add in Travis Kelce, other than that,” he said. “Retool sounds a little aggressive. I’m thinking in my mind every year, we look for reasons why they won’t win, and for some reason, the Chiefs only know how to win.” Coming from someone who has chased Mahomes on 3rd and long, the respect feels earned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jordan’s respect doesn’t mean he’s backing down. He is still preparing for the 2025 grind. Training camp is coming fast, and Jordan will be ready to chase down quarterbacks. Even with the Chiefs earning his respect, he’s still competing. He will always talk his talk and fight for every down.

But the bigger message lies beyond the field. Players like Jordan want the league to ease up on the emotion and taunting rules. If the pushback stays only in interviews and podcasts, the league will keep cashing in on fines. The longer the rally remains just noise, the more players will feel the cost.