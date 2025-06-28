Cam Jurgens Shares Jalen Hurts’ True Character as Eagles Predicted to Lose NFC East

In the NFL, silence is rarely…just silence. Especially when it comes to someone as polarising and powerful as Jalen Hurts. If there’s one thing about some NFL players, it’s that they talk a lot. Perhaps too much. Hurts, on the other hand? No cryptic tweets, no sideline tantrums, no tell-all interviews. Just a low-key guy with a quiet confidence that either screams greatness or hides something deeper.

So when the Eagles‘ lineman Cam Jurgens finally gave fans a rare peek behind the curtain on Hurts, it was like someone hit the unmute button. And let’s just say, for someone who once signed the biggest contract in NFL history? This is not the answer we expected.

Jalen Hurts and center Cam Jurgens have built a strong on-field rapport, rooted in clear communication and trust. Since Jurgens stepped into the starting center role in 2024, he’s consistently demonstrated athleticism and savvy, helping anchor the Eagles’ line and form the backbone of their potent “tush-push” QB sneak package. Jurgens has provided the poise and consistency that allows Hurts to operate both as a passer and runner with fluidity and notable calm.

Behind that calm exterior? There lies a work ethic that Eagles centre Cam Jurgens says is borderline obsessive. “He works really hard, man,” Jurgens told the Ross Tucker Podcast. “It’s always a good thing when the person on the team who’s making the most amount of money, who gets the most attention… just shows up and works harder than almost anybody else on the team.”

You’d expect the player who makes the most money in the entire team to be rather…arrogant. Full of himself. But not Jalen Hurts. And if you know what happened during his contract negotiations? This wouldn’t surprise you.

Recently, his agent, Nicole Lynn, revealed that he didn’t care about how much he was getting out of the new contract. He asked her to make sure that the team was around him. All he cared about was how his contract would affect his teammates and the Eagles’ cap. And all of this? It directly translates to a strong work ethic—we have proof now.

“It’s just impressive to watch somebody of that stature just go in, day in, day out, and just show everybody an example of what you should be doing,” Cam added. If you check his stats from last season, they’d tell you that this isn’t empty praise. In 2024, he threw for 4,450 yards and 32 touchdowns, added eight rushing TDs, and ranked second in QBR (68.2).

This dedication is rare. A lot has been said about him arriving earlier than everyone and staying late. Now we know that’s true. And what we see on the field every Sunday? It all makes sense. Because this work ethic? This is what a franchise player is supposed to be like. But despite all this, there are still some (including a former Jets GM) who still underrate Jalen Hurts.

Tannenbaum picks against Philly

Despite entering 2025 as the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Eagles aren’t getting the NFC East crown handed to them, and fans are feeling it. In a rather surprising reveal, ESPN analyst and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum gave a peculiar prediction by picking Washington, yes, the Commanders, as his pick to take the division. Bold? Maybe. But not baseless. Not completely.

His reasoning? Jayden Daniels. And you can’t argue with that. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year exploded last year. The man racked up 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 891 rushing yards. Insane. Now add in some arsenal upgrades like Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, and just like that, Washington’s offence has turned from competent to downright scary.

But are they better than the Eagles? Overreach. But it’s not only the ability that matters. Because the Eagles’ road? An uphill climb. Their 2025 schedule is packed with matchups against 11 playoff teams from last season, including brutal road games at Kansas City, Buffalo, Green Bay, and Minnesota. That’s a gauntlet whichever way you look at it. They’ll have to leave zero room for error.

How do they escape this? That linebacker unit. According to PFF, the Eagles have the No. 1-ranked linebacking corps in the league, and it’s easy to see why. Zack Baun is coming off a monstrous season with a 90.2 grade, Nakobe Dean is finally clicking, and rookie Jihaad Campbell looks like he is ready to take the leap. If those guys can clamp down on division QBs like Dak and Daniels, it’ll take a whole lot of pressure off Hurts’ shoulders.

But what does it all come down to? Jalen Hurts. His calm leadership—something guys like Cam Jurgens have raved about—might just be the glue that keeps this Eagles team together. With the NFC East looking more competitive than it has in years, Hurts might just have to prove his worth yet again. This time for good.