Cam Jurgens Takes Matters Into His Own Hands by Self-Reporting Concussion Amid Calls for Benching After Week 4 Loss

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens had already absorbed a wave of criticism following a rough Week 4 performance. Now his immediate football future looks even more uncertain, for a completely different reason. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news on X Monday night.

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“#Eagles OL Cam Jurgens self-reported concussion symptoms this morning, was evaluated and is now in the concussion protocol, source says.”

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Jurgens played every single offensive snap in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams before reporting symptoms to the team the following morning. Jurgens will now have to work through the league’s return-to-participation process and receive the necessary clearance before he can get back on the field. For now, his availability for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London remains up in the air.

Through four games, he ranked 73rd out of 74 qualified guards in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and he exited the Rams game charged with a total of 12 surrendered pressures, all of them coming since his move from center to left guard. Against the Rams specifically, he allowed five more pressures and was flagged for a costly penalty.

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During Monday’s press conference, Head coach Nick Sirianni faced questions about whether the Eagles contemplated replacing Jurgens in the lineup after his difficult game against the Rams.

“No, I’m pleased with where Cam is. Again, with everybody, obviously we didn’t put out there the product that we want to put out there offensively yesterday, and then also combine that with a loss. Cam is definitely doing good things, like us all, have to be more consistent at times as well.”

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That didn’t stop the criticism from continuing over the weekend. Fans and media voices took aim at Jurgens’ performance, with one fan on X putting the frustration into blunt terms.

“Not gone lie they don’t bench cam jurgens before next week I know for a fact they are not trying to win.”

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Philadelphia was already without six players in Sunday’s loss, including right tackle Lane Johnson, who was unexpectedly ruled out because of a personal matter. Jurgens spoke about that absence directly with reporters after the game, showing the kind of leadership that’s made his benching calls feel at odds with how his teammates view him.

“It’s tough because that’s one of our brothers. We miss him out there.”

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Jurgens’ struggles trace back to a position switch he never asked for. He spent the start of the season at his natural spot at center before Philadelphia placed left guard Landon Dickerson on injured reserve, forcing Jurgens to shift over to left guard while rookie Drew Kendall stepped in at center. The experiment hasn’t gone smoothly, and it’s now unfolding alongside one of the more banged-up stretches the Eagles’ offensive line has dealt with in years.

What the NFL Protocol Actually Means for Cam Jurgens’ Status

Jurgens is not automatically ruled out for Sunday’s game, even though he has entered the concussion protocol. He must progress through the NFL’s five-step return-to-participation process and receive final clearance from an independent neurological consultant before returning to play.

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Jurgens has been through this process before. He suffered a concussion during the 2025 season and returned the following week after practicing fully and receiving clearance from an independent neurologist. However, his previous recovery does not guarantee a similar timeline this time around.

The Eagles are scheduled to fly to London on Friday after completing their normal practice week in Philadelphia, leaving Jurgens with several days to progress through the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game. If he cannot play, Willie Lampkin would likely be the first option at left guard, with sixth-round pick Micah Morris also available. Lampkin impressed during training camp, earning praise from Landon Dickerson for his leverage, footwork and strength.

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“I think Willie’s done a phenomenal job. He plays with great leverage, great feet. He’s a strong guy. He’s kind of like our little secret weapon when it comes to the D-linemen. I just don’t think he’s your typical size for an offensive lineman, which can be a game-changer going against defensive linemen.”

For an Eagles team sitting at 2-2 and already dealing with injuries to Dallas Goedert, Marcus Epps, Zack Baun, and Marquise Brown, Jurgens’ concussion adds another concern to an unsettled lineup. His availability will ultimately depend on how he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol and whether he receives the necessary medical clearance before Sunday’s game.