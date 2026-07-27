Cam Newton Calls Out Former ESPN Host’s Viewership Claim After Ryan Clark’s Firing

Former ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho sparked a debate online on Ryan Clark’s contribution to NFL Live. He posted on X, saying, “Ryan Clark built the NFL,” and that’s what caught everyone’s attention. Now former ESPN host Trey Wingo completely denied it by showing a dip in viewers after Clark came in. However, Cam Newton didn’t agree with that.

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“When you’re comparing and contrasting viewership that could be skewed heavily,” Cam Newton said on the 4th & 1 Cam Newton podcast. “First and foremost, days do matter. Mondays, that’s a hot discussion because people are searching for it. Time does matter. A midday show is going to have different ratings than a show that comes on at three o’clock. Also, during what time of the season? Talking about football in the off-season and talking about football in the regular season are two different ratings we’re talking about.

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I’m not trying to discredit anybody. I’m trying to tell you that there’s more to it than just what the initial numbers say. What makes for good TV? Number one, be knowledgeable. You have to have personality. Why does Pat McAfee work? Because Pat McAfee is not a boring watch. Watch Pat McAfee on college football.”

His comments came in from Wingo’s claim, who shared ESPN’s TV ratings to support his argument.

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The data showed that NFL Live averaged 688,000 viewers in 2013 and 624,000 in 2012. After Ryan Clark joined ESPN in 2015, the show averaged 486,000 viewers in 2015, and 440,000 in 2025.

NFL Live was already a well-established ESPN show long before Ryan Clark joined the network. The program first started in 1998 on ESPN2 under the name NFL 2Night before later being renamed NFL Live. Mark Malone was the show’s first host. Even Salisbury, Golick, and Hodge joined in 1998, with Wingo coming in 2003. So, it was a big show way before Clark came in.

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But at that time, competition was less, and when Ryan Clark’s era came, fans had many sources to watch the game and highlights. Which can be a reason behind it. During the Ryan Clark era, the panel was successful, with Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Marcus Spearst to Adam Schefter all contributing to their success.

ESPN’s NFL studio shows had a very successful 2025 regular season. Monday Night Countdown averaged 1.6 million viewers, a 14% increase from 2024. Ryan Clark was part of it.

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But despite that, he was fired all of a sudden. While talking about his journey on the Pivot podcast, he had tears in his eyes. And he also claimed that he was never laid off but fired.

His controversies with Peter Schrager created more buzz around being one of the reasons behind his firing. But ESPN never confirmed anything. Now let’s wait and see what the future holds for him.