Cam Newton Makes Final Decision on Pursuing Coaching Amid ESPN Firing

Cam Newton is no longer with ESPN. He is part of the latest round of firings conducted by the network, following the acquisition of NFL Network. But now that he has some more time freed up on his schedule, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs wondered if Newton would be open to coaching. Here’s what the former quarterback said.

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“No, I wouldn’t,” Newton answered when asked about pursuing coaching on Downs 2 Business. “You guys have seen me coach on, you know, obviously being on the opposite side of the spectrum at 7-on-7, but this is what makes me different, is because you’ve seen me in different rooms, Josh. But seeing me on the field at 7-on-7… a lot of those players will never see me in that dynamic. And it’s kind of humbling for me to always kind of make myself relatable to that sense.”

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Newton runs a special 7-on-7 high school football program called C1N. The organization helps players compete at the highest 7-on-7 tournaments, in a bid to help them secure the best opportunities for their future. According to the official website, C1N has helped more than 2,000 athletes.

Cam Newton has never actually worked as a coach at any level, but he seems to have found his calling as an agent of sorts.

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“But at the same time, that’s what makes C1N different, is that I have the capacity to help and assist in every aspect of your career. And that’s all I really wanted to do. That scratches my itch. I’m able to identify with a person that says, ‘Hey, bro, I’m going Power Four.’ Well, I did too. ‘Hey, bro, I’m trying to go to the league.’ Well, I did too.”

Newton was doing well for himself as a media personality, thanks to his stint at ESPN and his popular podcast, 4th&1. Even though the former quarterback made it clear that he doesn’t have any bad blood with the network, the news of his dismissal did hurt him.

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“This particular situation, it gets me in my feelings,” he’d said. “I’ll be lying if it didn’t.’

“I was counseled to say, ‘Cam, there’s not another platform on linear television in your field like ESPN,’ And that was truer words that could not be spoken any clearer. You can’t make me hate ESPN.”

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For Cam Newton, the mic may be gone for now, but his purpose never left.