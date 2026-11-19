For a team, the most unfortunate way to see your player get injured is when he is celebrating on the field. This is what has scared the New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. After seeing the Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson suffer an ACL tear after celebrating a sack, Skattebo has decided that it’s time to put a halt to his risky signature celebration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo told reporters after Wednesday’s practice, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I’m saying yeah (no more). Mentally, I’m like, ‘F*** it, I’m not doing that s***.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Skattebo’s backflip celebration is a whole shenanigan in itself, the decision came after he saw Hutchinson tear his ACL after doing a fist pump celebration as he sacked the New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter of the Lions’ 35- 10 win.

As Hutchinson jumped in the air to celebrate, the landing hurt his knee as it buckled. He immediately fell and grabbed his right knee, rubbing it for a while before walking off the field by himself to the blue tent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just bad luck, man,” Skattebo said from his nearby locker, chiming in when Detroit receiver Malachi Fields was discussing Hutchinson’s injury. “Just bad luck. He didn’t think about (the risk) either, and it happened.”

Following the injury, Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown later recalled practicing the celebration with Hutchinson a day before the game. Skattebo doesn’t want to end his season in a similar fashion, as Hutchinson did in Germany. But he hasn’t totally put the idea out of his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sure I’ll do it at some point, if we go to the playoffs or something,” he said.

During Thursday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders, Skattebo was seen doing a backflip along with receivers Fields and Darnell Mooney after he scored a touchdown. He wasn’t told to stop the celebration by head coach John Harbaugh or general manager Joe Schoen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This could’ve been the case as Skattebo returned last week after sitting out Week 9’s game with a hamstring injury, though he has sparked attention regarding his backflips before.

This isn’t the first time Cam Skattebo has made headlines over his backflip celebrations

This summer, Skattebo returned after a severe ankle injury, as he also underwent surgery for it. But even after that, he was seen doing a backflip during his teammate Brian Burns’ charity softball game. He once again tried the celebration on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York, but botched it. He later said he was “perfectly fine” and that the floor was bouncy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harbaugh, at the time, firstly joked about it, saying, “Land the thing if you’re going to do it, you know?” But he later dived into the topic and discussed his on- and off-field choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s just part of the ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “Just communication, being on the same page, trying to be the best we can be in everything we do. He’s great. He wants to be great. He listens and talks and tells you what he thinks. It’s all good.”

Meanwhile, Schoen was on vacation when Skattebo failed to land his backflip, after which he texted him to know if he was okay. He said that he was new to the spotlight and needed to be “conscious of your actions, not only from a health standpoint, but a perception standpoint” when in New York City. As for Skattebo, he was still determined to continue his shenanigans.

“People say I’m the people’s guy, so I’m going to continue to be the people’s guy,” Skattebo had said back in July. “Giving kids high fives — you never know when that kid’s going to cry because he got a high five from me. I’m going to continue to be who I am, and hopefully make everybody happy around me and continue to be positive. If a kid wants a backflip, he’ll see the backflip when it’s touchdown time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it looks like the kids will have to wait a while before Skattebo takes out his fear after seeing Hutchinson’s injury. We might not see a backflip until the playoffs, or we might see it this week. His sticking the backflip and his words are both to be seen in the future.