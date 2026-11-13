Cam Skattebo Suffers Health Scare In Sideline Incident Against Commanders

There is always something to talk about Cam Skattebo whenever he plays for the Giants.

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Skattebo returned to play against the Washington Commanders after missing the Week 9 clash due to a hamstring injury. In the first half of the eventual 24-21 loss, Skattebo threw up on the sideline, and medical staff came over to check on him.

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The exact timing of this incident is unknown, as there is no broadcast footage available for it. It was actually relayed to the TNF announcer crew by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

“Guys, just moments ago, Cam Skattebo, sitting on the bench on the Giants’ sideline, he leaned over, right where you see him sitting now and he threw up at his feet, onto the turf,” Hartung reported. “Medical staff came over to check on him, but before too long he was smiling and laughing. And he did cover up the mess he made with a towel.”

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The footage keeps showing Skattebo still talking to the staff, and it seemed like he was okay. He was gesturing to his stomach at one point.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit took the news in stride. Herbstreit laughed it off and said, “That’s all part of the fun.”

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At this point, one can easily say that it was nothing out of the ordinary for Skattebo. But he might have simply thrown up after eating something bad. He looked very much at ease as he was talking to the staff.

Skattebo was back to being his old self, too. After a touchdown in the third quarter, he attempted his celebratory backflip, as his teammates joined him.

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The circumstances explain why it got attention

Skattebo was playing his first game back from a hamstring injury that kept him out against the Eagles. Given how his rookie season was cut short due to a broken leg, developments like these are always causes for concern.

In the offseason, he had Giants fans stressed after attempting backflips (his signature move). Skattebo also failed in one at a Fanatics event in New York, drawing massive criticism for not thinking about his safety. For a Giants team that found some identity last year by way of himself and Jaxson Dart, the move was not a good look for him.

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Draft Sharks gives him a 72% chance of injury this season with his injury risk being classed as “very high.”

“Obviously I do some dumb things here or there, but I learn from it,” Skattebo said later on. “My coach talked to me, told me how he felt. I learned from it. Will I do a backflip again? Probably not. You live and you learn, and we move on.”

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He is also famously known for his headbutts, often seen in celebrations. The move has become so synonymous with him that State Farm made an entire advertisement featuring Skattebo headbutting into the most random things.

Cam Skattebo is still on a mission to prove his worth

This season hasn’t been easy for the young RB. Ball security has become an issue, having fumbled the ball four times this year. He drew a lot of flak for the drop against the Commanders in Week 5, when the game had already gone into overtime.

Skattebo was lucky Washington messed up their time management and failed to capitalize on the opportunity, causing the game to end in a tie. Skattebo was very disappointed, and head coach John Harbaugh benched him for the New Orleans Saints game.

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However, Cam Skattebo seems on the way to redeem himself. He scored a touchdown for the Giants in the first half against the Commanders on Thursday, and another 13-yard score in the third quarter. The momentum carried over from the Texans game, in which Skattebo rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries and scored one touchdown.

Against the Commanders this time, the RB posted 78 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Skattebo came back from a hamstring injury, got sick on the sideline, laughed it off, and scored a touchdown soon after. Fans who have seen the young RB so far will know it’s nothing unusual.