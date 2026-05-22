Cam Ward Says He’s Lost Significant Weight as Robert Saleh Bans Controversial Ingredient From Titans Players’ Diets

The Tennessee Titans quarterback, Cam Ward, arrived on the OTA field looking notably slimmer, having shed some weight from his 219-pound body last year. The change is part of head coach Robert Saleh-led new nutrition plans, an offseason strategy of note for the franchise. Ward attributed his new physique to strict workouts and proper nutrition.

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“I’m trying to get a little bit leaner, and then just trying to stay durable for a long season,” Ward told reporters on Thursday. “I just continue to watch my diet, continue to have more cardio, continue to just work on my body.”

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“It’s really watching the calorie limit, watching the amount of protein and the amount of carbs I need to put in, and what is best for my body and how I feel,” Ward said.

Weight was never an issue for Ward. But he believes being lighter will improve several parts of his game. According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward feels it will help with his durability, speed, movement in the pocket, and overall ability to play at his own pace.

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The second-year signal-caller also made sure to work on improving his shoulder, which was injured early in the season finale game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January. Before the injury, Ward had been the only quarterback in the NFL to take every snap for his team up until Week 17, totaling 951 snaps.

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In 2025, Ward amassed 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and 7 interceptions and posted an 80.3 passer rating as a rookie.

Ward is expected to come back soon, and they’re expecting the first-round pick to keep the QB1 job. Ward also impressed during Thursday’s OTA session, which was open to the media. He connected multiple times with first-round pick Carnell Tate and looked sharp throughout practice.

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Head coach and teammates have both mentioned that he appears more confident and comfortable entering his second season. Robert Saleh said Ward’s arm is in great shape.

“He’s slinging the ball and has got some good velocity on it,” the head coach said. “And, you know, just like everyone else, learning the system. But so far, so good.”

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Expectations are high for Ward going into Year 2, while Robert Saleh has focused on developing the players differently this offseason.

Robert Saleh changes Titans’ Nutrition Program ahead of 2026 season

Saleh and the Titans are entering a key season this year. Both of them are planning to move past the disappointing 3-14 record the team finished with last season, which saw former head coach Brian Callahan being fired midway through the season. Saleh is not taking any risks.

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“One of the first things I think that we did here is get rid of all of the seed oils in the building, which I think the players appreciate,” Saleh told reporters. “Ms. Amy [Adams Strunk, controlling owner] has allowed us to attack the budget and get the players a better variety,”

Saleh also said that he worked with this staff across his stints in the league, who have worked with the “best.” And the results that he is seeing are outstanding. Players are liking the changes too.

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Imago 2024 NFL, American Football Herren, USA London Games, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England 6/10/2024 New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh during the game Robert Saleh during the game 6/10/2024 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRLxFRAxNZL Copyright: x INPHO/LaszloxGeczox LG_002256

“That’s a big thing, (seed oils) weigh on you, make you not feel good,” safety Amani Hooker said. “Now, definitely, in the cafeteria we have a bunch of options.”

But the move has sparked debate outside the organization. Matti Marklund, Ph.D., M.S.E., an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said there is strong evidence showing seed oils are not harmful and may actually provide health benefits.

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“There is abundant evidence suggesting that seed oils are not bad for you. If anything, they are good for you.”

Seed oils are bad when paired with the wrong foods. Of course, when people tend to eat more food fried in seed oil, it is going to affect their system. They tend to contain more Omega-6 fatty acids, which by themselves are not bad. But when consumed in larger quantities, it creates an imbalance with healthy Omega-3 fatty acids.

But the Titans don’t seem to be complaining much about the changes, as canola and soybean alternatives will likely be used instead. We will have to wait for the season to see if these detailed decisions create some change for the team.