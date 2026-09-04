Cam Ward’s Ex-Teammate Comes to QB’s Defense After He Was Accused of Manipulating the Media

Cameron Ward entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most hyped quarterback prospects. The Titans selected him first overall, with NFL scouts praising his arm strength, improvisation, and gunslinger mentality that carried Miami’s offense. But the jump from collegiate football to the NFL’s starting role hasn’t been as smooth as it was expected. His rookie season has been a mixed bag of flashes and growing pains.

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That was further complicated by a sprained right AC joint in his throwing shoulder, which raised early questions about his durability. That uneven start has only added fuel to the scrutiny around him, and it recently increased when Ward appeared to dodge pointed questions from reporter Jared Stillman about his on-field performance.

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This isn’t the first time Ward’s media handling has come under the microscope. Former NFL defensive tackle turned analyst Breiden Fehoko raised similar concerns, suggesting Ward’s answers in press settings felt more like deflection than accountability. Fehoko also called him a ‘crybaby’ and accused him of ‘gaslighting’ the media rather than taking accountability for what Fehoko viewed as an underwhelming preseason performance.

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But not everyone is buying the criticism. Cam Ward’s former teammate Quandre Diggs, who spent time alongside Ward, pushed back hard on the narrative argued by Fehoko, dismissing the accusations as unfounded and defending his former teammate’s character and professionalism, mentioning that Fehoko is talking out of context.

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“Man, you don’t know the backstory of why that interaction was that,” Quandre Diggs wrote on X while replying to Breiden Fehoko. “You’re media now, huh? Do your research and stop spewing out BS!”

However, Fehoko didn’t stop there. He further called out Ward’s throws during the preseason, including his inability to manage his pocket. Ward’s 2026 preseason did little to quiet the doubts. In the opener against the San Francisco 49ers, he looked visibly rusty, completing just 5-of-12 passes for 57 yards without a single touchdown, a performance that had fans and analysts alike questioning his readiness.

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For Ward, things improved marginally in the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks, where he went 8-of-12 for 69 yards. But this flash went in vain because of the drops from Carnell Tate and Gunnar Helm on catchable balls, masking how inconsistent his accuracy remained. Across those two outings, Ward finished a modest 13-of-24 for 126 yards, a 54.2% completion rate and just 5.3 yards per attempt, with zero touchdowns.

“I don’t care if it’s preseason. He can’t manage a pocket. He’s missing throws, and he just looks lost out there now, whether it’s Cam Ward’s fault or Brian Day or Robert Sally,” Fehoko said. “I don’t know, and I don’t care, but the product I see is Cam Ward is not playing well this preseason. So when this guy Jared Stillman asked, “How would you assess your play this preseason?” and Cam Ward goes, Oh, how would you assess it? Cam Ward just says I haven’t played.”

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Fehoko framed his criticism around Ward’s uneven preseason play and his response to reporter Jared Stillman’s question. The former NFL defensive tackle pointed to Ward’s pocket management, missed throws, and postgame comments while arguing that the Titans quarterback had not played well during the preseason.

Even though with a flashy 2026 preseason and his rookie season, it is pretty early to arrive at a consensus around Ward’s failure on the gridiron as argued by multiple NFL pundits, as in the upcoming season, Ward is armed with dynamic playmakers in rookie Carnell Tate and a proven veteran presence in Cameron Ridley, weapons that could change the narrative around Ward.

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What matters now is whether Ward and the Titans can translate that improved talent around him into results. The Tennessee Titans are set to open their season against the New York Jets on September 13, and that’s when the conversation will finally shift from press-conference optics to what happens on the gridiron.