Cam Ward’s Roster Request for Titans Pays Off as Rookie QB Earns Huge Praise

The Tennessee Titans’ minicamp has been full of surprises, but none bigger than the unexpected buzz surrounding an under-the-radar name. Undoubtedly, all eyes have been on No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the electric quarterback pegged as the franchise’s future. His early performances at OTAs have already drawn rave reviews from teammates, with his poise and arm talent turning heads. But while Ward’s arrival was always going to dominate headlines, it’s another Miami Hurricane making waves – one who wasn’t even drafted.

WR Xavier Restrepo, signed as an undrafted free agent, has quietly been carving out a role for himself. And it turns out, Ward’s presence might have played a part in that. HC Brian Callahan admitted the Titans got an extended look at Restrepo while scouting Ward, and the chemistry between the two is hard to ignore. Now, as minicamp unfolds, that late addition is paying off in a way nobody saw coming. So, what’s the latest scoop? Well, it looks like Restrepo isn’t just filling out the roster – he’s demanding attention where it matters most. According to a recent post by NFL Rumors on X, the undrafted rookie has been a top target in practices. And is steadily earning more first-team reps.

That’s not just a fluke, either. Restrepo’s crisp routes and reliable hands have made him a favorite in drills. And with each passing day, it’s looking more like the Titans may have stumbled onto a hidden gem.

So, how did an undrafted guy like Restrepo end up turning heads this fast? Well, his college resume might give you a clue. Last season alone, he put up 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 TDs – numbers that would make any NFL scout take notice. But even more impressive? He left Miami as the all-time leader in just about every major receiving category: 200 career catches, 2,844 yards, 21 TDs, and the most 100-yard games in Hurricanes history.

Those numbers aren’t just for show. Restrepo was the guy in Miami’s offense—especially last season, when he and Cam Ward were practically in sync all year. And clearly, that connection didn’t get lost on the way to Nashville. While Tennessee’s hidden gem keeps turning heads, his quarterback is already winning over the locker room.

Cam Ward’s already commanding the huddle

Even when a play doesn’t go his way, Cam Ward has a way of making it feel like it was all part of the plan. Take last week’s OTAs: veteran linebacker Cody Barton—coming off a strong year in Denver—picked off the rookie QB. Ward just laughed, “It’s 7-on-7, I don’t count that. It’s not real football.” Then he flipped it with a grin: “I’m glad I threw it to Cody—that’s six points for my team.” That kind of easy confidence? It’s why teammates are already buying in.

via Imago University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward holds his jersey after being picked in the first round by the Tennessee Titans during the 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Barton, who’s played alongside a few promising QBs—Bo Nix, most recently—couldn’t help but praise Ward’s presence: “For a rookie to come in, take charge, and already be leading the offense? That’s impressive. Everyone can see the talent, but the maturity? That’s what makes him different.” Pretty high praise for someone who hasn’t played a real NFL down yet—but Ward’s used to standing out.

At Miami last year, he torched defenses for 3,382 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just 6 interceptions, plus 8 more scores on the ground. Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Nashville, where the Titans have made it clear: this is his team from the jump.

Minicamps are around the corner, and a Week 1 showdown in Denver is already circled. Ward isn’t easing into anything. He’s stepping in like he belongs. And if the first few practices are any clue, even his mistakes might look like wins.