It was a messy and disjointed game on Sunday afternoon. The New York Giants got a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, proving they can take on the league’s best.

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Even though the Giants have the lead in the NFC East, not many have taken them as a serious playoff contender up to this point in the season. The reason is how weak the NFC East is. Dallas’ defense is one of the worst in the league, Philadelphia has dealt with an injury-riddled season, and Washington has been too inconsistent to win enough games.

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After a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, many assumed the Giants’ season was over. But the team traded for JJ McCarthy and has won three of their last four, taking a two-game lead in the division title race.

Even with the impressive win, can the Giants make some real noise in the postseason? We’ll try to answer that question today.

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Why the Jaguars’ win matters

Zuma August 15, 2026: Before the game, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks toward the stand in a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Minnesota Vikings defeat the New York Giants 13-10. /Cal Media East Rutherford USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260815_faf_c04_174 Copyright: xShaquanxWoodyx

Looking at the Giants’ season, they didn’t have that signature win that everyone could point to. Yes, coming into the game, they had five wins, but those wins were against Dallas, Tennessee, Arizona, Houston, and Philadelphia. All teams that had question marks themselves. Jacksonville, on the other hand, was a powerhouse.

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The Jaguars came into the matchup with six wins in their last seven games and made big moves at the trade deadline. Jaguars general manager James Gladsonte went all-in for the 2026 season, trading away major draft capital to get Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III. Everyone around the league knows this Jaguars team is for real and has championship expectations. So, going into New York — they were expected to win.

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New York won the game 23-18, even though it was an ugly showing. The win still counts and gives the Giants that significant win everyone was waiting for. It can also build momentum for a team looking ahead. Two of the Giants’ next three games are against San Francisco and Seattle — two teams who are powerhouses in the NFC and will test this team’s legitimacy.

What went right for New York

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter 51 participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_143

Getting into how the Giants won the game, it was the defense that did the heavy lifting. Holding the Jaguars’ offense to 18 points and forcing two turnovers is legitimate stuff. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is starting to get his unit under control and has them playing at a high level over the past six weeks.

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Over the last five weeks, the Giants rank fourth in success rate allowed, sixth in pass breakups, ninth in pressure rate, and first in run stuff rate. This defense has started to establish itself as a true top-five unit, thanks to Wilson. He’s gotten good play out of Deonte Banks through this five-game stretch. Banks was on the verge of being released, but the new regime kept him in, and it’s worked out for both sides.

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Banks has allowed four receptions on 12 targets for 39 yards. He’s tallied two interceptions and 14 pass breakups over this eight-game stretch for the Giants defense. Banks has been a driving force of this unit.

The other star in Sunday’s game was Abdul Carter, the edge rusher for New York. He’s been getting good pressure numbers for this New York team, but hasn’t turned those pressures into sacks. That changed on Sunday with him tallying 12 pressures and having two sacks. He had his day with Jacksonville and is the star of this defense after Dexter Lawrence’s departure.

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Not to mention players like DJ Reader and Arvell Reese have stepped up big time in this stretch. The Giants defense is for real, so you better get used to it.

What went wrong

Icon Sportswire MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 21: Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ. McCarthy 9 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings on September 21st, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 21 Bengals at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921045

Just about everything on the offensive end. The Giants had a passing success rate of 30 percent and a rushing success rate of 32 percent. You typically want that number in the 40s, and the Giants weren’t even close to that number.

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While McCarthy has had good outings with New York, it’s getting clearer by the day that he isn’t the quarterback who can lead this team on a deep postseason run. Against Jacksonville, McCarthy went 18-of-38 for 173 yards and one touchdown. Yep, he had a completion percentage over 40 percent, which is good. The Giants couldn’t lean on the rushing attack either, with that unit totaling 77 yards for the game. New York had 238 total yards of offense, so it’s quite frankly a miracle this team won the game.

The upside of having McCarthy over Jameis Winston is the mobility he offers as a runner. However, the most important part of the stat line is fewer turnovers, which is the reason the Giants didn’t lose this game. They had one via Cam Skattebo, but McCarthy not adding to that number is key.

Over the five-game stretch, McCarthy ranks 23rd in dropback success rate with two touchdowns, showing inconsistency rather than outright struggles. Again, it’s not all on him with the rushing offense stagnant, but in the playoffs you need big-time throws to win games. Right now, McCarthy isn’t doing that often enough.

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Can the Giants make a run?

Zuma New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers 1 reacts after making a catch for a first down against the Los Angeles Chargers during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday September 28, 2025. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250930_zma_c04_019 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

So, it all comes back to the original question. Can the Giants make a run in the postseason? I’d say no for now. I still want to see more from this team on offense, especially against teams like San Frnaciso in a couple of weeks. When the defense gives up an explosive play or a touchdown, can this offense respond? Right now, I’d say no.

Relatively, the Jaguars offense played its worst game of the season against New York, and the Giants defense should get credit for that. But what if the Parker Washington touchdown got reversed? What if the Jaguars didn’t have 13 penalties? Could the Giants have won? Probably not.

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The next five games for the Giants will be pivotal to their postseason hopes, obviously. Facing three tough NFC opponents like San Francisco, Seattle, and Detroit leaves little room for error. Because if there is still a chance Dallas can make a run for the division, the Giants will lose three of their next five.

The answer to the Giants’ playoff prediction, for now, is no – unless the offense can prove it can compete against elite defenses.