“Can’t Be Dilly Dallying Around”: Shannon Sharpe Sends Clear Message for Jerry Jones’ Actions Amid Cowboys’ Trade Activities

It’s been almost three decades since the Dallas Cowboys lifted the Lombardi. But Jerry Jones is pulling out every move this year to make sure his team stands a chance to win it.

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“I will give Jerry credit this year, I think he’s going above and beyond,” Shannon Sharpe said on Nightcap. “He’s still out there trying to make sure this team has what it takes, has everything it needs to get to where [it belongs]. Jerry knows, … ‘I can’t be dilly-dallying around.’

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“‘I want to be in a situation where I win. I want to hold that Lombardi trophy one more time before we check out. One more time, and I’m gonna let Stephen, and I’m gonna let Jerry Jr., I’m gonna let Charlotte; I’m gonna let y’all run it. But I gotta be on that stage and have Roger Goodell hand me that trophy one more time.'”

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The Cowboys made their offensive line stronger by trading for Broderick Jones from the Steelers right as teams are finalizing their 53-man rosters. In return, Dallas gave Pittsburgh its 2027 third- and sixth-round picks but also received Pittsburgh’s 2027 fourth-round pick along with Jones. The last-minute move is another sign that Dallas isn’t done priming itself for a respectable finish just yet.

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Throughout the offseason, the Cowboys have been busy building, unlike any other year in the recent past. They attacked their poor defense and turned it around almost completely, beginning with a coordinator change. Matt Eberflus was replaced with Christian Parker, who will be a defensive coordinator for the first time in his career. Jones trusting Parker gives away how bullish the Cowboys’ top brass is on a strong season.

Jerry Jones wanted the Cowboys to be more active this offseason. He said they would “be aggressive” on defense and spend more money than usual in free agency. The team followed through by signing eight new players during the first week.

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The Cowboys brought in experienced defenders Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and Cobie Durant to strengthen their defense. They will be joined by dynamic rookies Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham, all creating something worth being excited for. And in August, the Cowboys also signed hometown hero and the active sacks leader, Von Miller.

Dallas also fortified the offense with a franchise tag on George Pickens, albeit with some drama. However, this is a team that will be a proper contender in 2026.

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“I’ve certainly done my part over the years, erroneously declaring “Dallas is BACK!” on numerous occasions,” former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks wrote for NFL.com. “Yet, I’m ready to go back to the well once again — and this time, I mean it!

“I’m not crying wolf: 2026 is the year the ‘Boys re-emerge as true Super Bowl contenders.”

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It is too bold to say the Cowboys will win it all this year. But a double-digit finish is definitely up for grabs, based on what we have seen so far. The Cowboys finished their preseason 2-1, with a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

When it comes to the Broderick Jones trade, Dallas needed help in the offensive line. Tyler Guyton has locked down the left tackle position, but swing tackle needed backup, as Terence Steele hasn’t had a good camp so far. Jones comes with experience at both left and right tackle.

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Jones was a former first-round pick, but an up-and-down three years so far have cast a shadow over his potential. He enters the 2026 season after suffering a neck injury last year, for which he had to undergo spinal fusion surgery. Many had expected him to be cut from the Pittsburgh roster, but in Dallas, he will have another chance.

All these moves clearly show that Jerry Jones has no intention of stepping aside from his role and retiring. All he is focused on is winning. But the real question is, will all these moves end the way Jerry Jones wants them to?