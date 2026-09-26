“Can’t Even Describe It”: Jordan Love’s Wife Pleads With Robbers to Return Emotionally Valuable Item Hours After Packers’ Loss to Falcons

Things went from bad to worse for Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone Love. First, Love lost his game against the Falcons 35–14, and later, his wife revealed that she had been robbed.

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Ronika shared a picture of her Sony camera and Chanel handbag on her Instagram Story, along with a message that she hoped would reach the perpetrator.

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“First world problems I know…but for the person who stole these, it’d mean the world to me if you could return,” she wrote. “My photos mean soo so so much to me, I can’t even describe it.”

Chanel bags easily cost thousands of dollars, even for their most basic ones. The camera looks like the point-and-shoot kind, making for easy usage. But the photos in it are what make the item invaluable to Ronika.

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Her photos most likely document the life of her and Jordan’s daughter, whom they welcomed only this year. Other moments might include her life with her husband, gameday moments, and special occasions, maybe holidays.

Stone is very active on social media, and her posts often feature some luxury items. During her Tokyo trip with Jordan Love in March 2026, Ronika Stone was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton Boulogne PM handbag. The luxury purse was reportedly worth around $2,620, based on the price listed on Louis Vuitton’s website.

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Ronika has now become a constant at Packers games. She married Jordan Love in 2025 after getting engaged in 2024. The two had been dating for a long time, from when Ronika used to be a volleyball player.

Love also made an effort to support Stone’s volleyball career. During the 2022 offseason, he traveled to Puerto Rico to see her while she was playing professionally for Las Pinkin De Corozal. It showed that even with their busy schedules and different careers, they made time to support each other.

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The couple then entered another major chapter of their lives. On January 1, 2026, they announced that they were expecting their first child. A few months later, they welcomed their daughter, Rayna, in April 2026, making their growing family a new part of their journey together. Now, football games are a family affair.

However, the season hasn’t been smooth sailing for the Packers quarterback.

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Green Bay is now 1-2 after an upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Pretty much every unit of the team faltered on Thursday, including Love. He attempted 53 passes, throwing for 312 yards (more than Atlanta QB Michael Penix Jr.) and scored two touchdowns and tallied one interception. However, Love’s accuracy was only at 52.8%.

The quarterback was pressured throughout the night, mostly because of a banged-up offensive line that couldn’t withstand the pressure. However, Love was remarkably able to hold his ground, getting sacked only once.

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Despite the loss, Jordan Love did not blame his team for the defeat. Instead, he took responsibility for his own performance.

“To start, my footwork in the pocket… I think making accurate throws, my decision-making, reads, going through those things quickly,” Jordan Love said after the loss. “Just the feeling I have right now is not good. A lot of areas we need to improve, but at the end of the day, I’ll just sit here and look at myself and say there’s so much stuff I can improve on to make us as an offense better.”

With so much happening in their personal lives, let’s hope they show up strong on the field.