“Can’t Throw Like That”: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Costly INT vs Chargers After Ignoring Wide Open Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are in fine form right now, with the team winning their fifth consecutive game of the season. While the Chiefs were dominant for most of the game in the 22-6 win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers, superstar Patrick Mahomes did throw an interception that could have been avoided.

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“Yeah. Obviously, the ball, you can’t throw like that,” Mahomes said at the post-game presser. “Um, I mean, the look wasn’t what we wanted, but there we had an option, and it was (Andrew) Armstrong, and it happened faster than I expected it. So instead of just kind of staying with it and throwing it in the end, I kind of started scrambling, and then I did, like, what you’re not supposed to do.

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“I kind of was trying to throw it away but at the same time, like, trying to give him a chance, and then getting hit left it short. And so you just can’t do that.”

Ironically, the Chiefs began this drive after a Chargers interception in the preceding one. Kansas City were 9-3 in the game at this point, and the offense was able to get to Los Angeles’ 2-yard line. Facing a third-and-goal, Patrick Mahomes misjudged his throw to Armstrong, costing a chance to extend the Chiefs’ lead over the Chargers.

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Los Angeles cornerback Cam Hart caught the interception. Luckily for the Chiefs, the Chargers weren’t able to capitalize in the ensuing possession.

Peculiarly enough, Travis Kelce, Mahomes’ favored target, was wide open in the end zone, hovering near the sideline. But Mahomes had his eyes locked on Armstrong all while he scrambled to make the throw. Fans were criticizing the interception online, with many wanting Mahomes to pass the ball to Kelce in that instance.

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Kelce did not get to make many big plays today. His only such play was a pass he took for 24 yards in the second quarter. It was Xavier Worthy who led the charge today with seven catches for 73 yards. Noah Gray and Cyrus Allen recorded a 31-yard and a 23-yard pass, respectively.

Nonetheless, the outcome went in Mahomes and the Chiefs’ favor, with Mahomes completing 23 of 30 for 272 yards, with an interception. This also marked the first game of the season in which Mahomes did not score a touchdown, and his third with a pick.

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But a win is a win, and Patrick Mahomes said that he’s “gotten better and better at winning” games, even though they might not come in the fashion he wants. This win also tied him with legend Tom Brady for the fastest to 100 regular-season wins, both reaching it in their 131st start.

“It’s always an honor to be in any conversation as far as winning football with him,” Mahomes said. “If you can be mentioned in any category with him, it’s special.”

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The Super Bowl-winning QB has been in decent shape and has found the mojo he lacked last season. Returning after a season-ending injury, Mahomes looks a lot like his better version from the past.

“After the bye week, I felt better physically… There’s still some burst I don’t have… But that’s something we’ll continue to work on.” Mahomes said, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

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Mahomes has thrown for a total of 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns so far. Travis Kelce finished the Chargers game with 53 receiving yards.

For now, even though he’s not at the desired fitness level, Mahomes has been brilliant for the team, and the Chiefs enter Week 7 with a 5-0 record. The team will next face the defending champions Seattle Seahawks, who are currently struggling to find rhythm, being 3-3 in the league.