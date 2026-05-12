Cardi B Sends Stefon Diggs’ Mom Heartfelt Mother’s Day Gift After Sparking Dating Rumors With WR

Reconciliation rumors surrounding Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are heating up again. The Grammy-winning rapper made a surprise appearance at Diggs Deep Foundation’s Mother’s Day event over the weekend, and fans were quick to take notice. Soon after, she also sent Mama Diggs a thoughtful gift along with a heartfelt note.

“Cardi B gifted Mama Diggs a brand new Chanel bag for Mother’s Day!” Updatesofcardi shared a post on X featuring Mama Diggs unboxing the bag.

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Cardi B surprised Stefon Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, with a luxury Chanel handbag for Mother’s Day, and the sweet gesture quickly got people talking online. Stephanie shared an unboxing video on social media, clearly excited about the thoughtful gift from the rapper.

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“Happy Mother’s Day, Mama Diggs.” Stephanie Diggs said, reading the note in the video, “Thank you for being you. I appreciate you, love Miss B.”

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In the clip, Stephanie read Cardi’s handwritten note thanking her for her love and support before opening the black and gray quilted Chanel bag with gold hardware. She smiled throughout the video while showing off the designer purse.

“Oh my goodness!” Diggs said, “Look at Isabella! Look at that hardware! Oh my goodness! Thank you so much!”

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The Mother’s Day surprise came just after Cardi B and Stefon Diggs were seen together again at his Diggs Deep Foundation “A Moment For Mom” wellness event in Washington, D.C., on May 9, 2026.

The two seemed close throughout the event, and pictures of them sharing affectionate moments only fueled rumors that they might have gotten back together. Sports journalist Kelsey Nicole Nelson uploaded a clip featuring both of them smiling, posing against a pink background, with Diggs’ arm around Cardi’s waist, pecking her on the cheek.

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She wore a brown knitted sleeveless top and a skirt for the event. She matched her outfit with some high-heeled shoes and a clutch, but Diggs opted to dress more casually in a pink hoodie and denim shorts.

Although the couple appeared very comfortable together at the event, fans have already noticed them spending time together recently, continuing speculation that their relationship is back on.

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark relationship speculation

The couple first sparked reconciliation rumors last month when Diggs attended Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, April 8. He was there with his younger brother Trevon Diggs and their mother, Stephanie.

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Personal trainer Clyde Simmons’ Instagram Stories showed Stefon dancing alongside Trevon Diggs and Stephanie Diggs as Cardi performed during the show. The clip captured the family moment while Cardi rapped Blueface’s “Thotiana Remix.”

After the concert, Diggs was also spotted attending the after-party of Cardi B at Throw Social. It was then seen that Cardi left the club and got into Diggs’ car, which added more fuel to the dating rumors.

The couple publicly appeared for the first time at a New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025. They later welcomed their son in November 2025. Breakup rumors began circulating right after the 2026 Super Bowl in February, after reports claimed Diggs was seen with another woman during Super Bowl week.

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Soon after, a source said that Cardi B had decided to step back.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” as per the source. “The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music, and the tour.”

Now, with their recent public appearance, it looks like the two may be back together, although neither has confirmed anything. Still, it would not be surprising if they were choosing to keep things private for now.