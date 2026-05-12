“Cardi B You Know I Didn’t Lie”: Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Makes Big Allegations After Losing Trial

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been cleared of misdemeanor assault and battery charges. His former live-in chef, Jamila ‘Mila’ Adams, claimed that Diggs attacked her following a dispute over unpaid salary on December 2, 2025. However, after the court proceedings on May 5, 2026, a Massachusetts jury returned a not guilty verdict on both charges after a two-day trial. But as it seems, there are more bits to the story, as Adams levied another series allegation of mistreating his former girlfriend.

“Oct 24, I was put in a horrible situation,” Adams captioned an Instagram post. “You didn’t deserve any of this, but it happened to you, too & you were pregnant. Nothing I said at court was targeted at you; people know exactly what they do. I was the one apologizing for how he treated you while you were pregnant & after. The constant disrespect, our messages prove that. Cardi, you know I didn’t lie. You know exactly who he really is. he did it to you.”

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Mila Adams moved into Stefon Diggs’ home in Dedham, Massachusetts, in July 2025 and began working as his chef. At that time, the 32-year-old WR also confirmed his relationship with Cardi B through various Instagram updates.

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In September 2025, Cardi B announced her pregnancy with then-New England Patriots star. But during the pregnancy, Adams claimed that Diggs had mistreated the Grammy Award winner. However, Cardi B never filed any report regarding such incidents involving Diggs. Instead, when Adams’ allegations against Diggs surfaced, Cardi B defended him in public.

“Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!” wrote Cardi B in a now-deleted post on X in January 2026. “Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I’m gonna let the courts handle s**t and when it gets handled I want all yall talkin s*** on your f****n knees with apologies just as loud the way yall been harassing over a lie.. and I put that on my two month old son in the name of the lord!! That’s how confident I am.”

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Stefon Diggs has had a fair share of legal battles. In February 2025, Diggs filed a $1 million lawsuit against reality TV star Mia Jones in Harris County, Texas. He alleged that in June 2024, Jones and her friend punched him and destroyed approximately $130,000 worth of his property. In return, Jones filed a countersuit against Diggs, accusing him of physical abuse and alleging that he attempted to force her into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) immediately after the incident.

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While that lawsuit is currently ongoing, Diggs cleared himself of the criminal trial against Mila Adams, who reportedly sought $5.5 million in damages. But what of the latest allegations against the 32-year-old NFL star? As things stand, Cardi B or Diggs have not reacted to it. But as it seems, they are more invested in fixing their life together.

Cardi B reportedly giving a “second chance” to Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child, a son, on November 4, 2025. However, shortly after, things went south for the couple. They reportedly broke up in February 2026, shortly after Super Bowl LX. Diggs was part of the New England Patriots side that suffered a 13-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Shortly after that, the team released him due to his court proceedings and reportedly contract stipulations that made him a costlier option to have on the roster.

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After months of staying apart from each other, the Grammy award-winning artist and Diggs seem to be back together.

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“Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is giving him a second chance, but is not fully committing to him. They’ve been in closer contact lately. Things are no longer contentious. She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away.”

Despite the rift in their relationship, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs never spoke against each other. Just a few days back, the 32-year-old WR even defended against criticizing comments about his bond with the rapper. “Lol, I would never say no goofy a** *t like this,” wrote Diggs on Instagram. “Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that, stop lying to the internet for clicks.”

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It was reported that Diggs and some of the members of his family were present at Cardi B’s concert in Washington recently.

In addition to that, Cardi B reportedly gave Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, a luxury Chanel handbag for Mother’s Day during an event hosted by Diggs’ foundation on May 9. A video circulated on X that showed the WR posing for pictures with the rapper. While both have not publically confirmed if they are back together, the videos and reports suggest Diggs and Cardi B might have resolved their past problems and started a fresh for their child.