Cardinals Already Facing Trouble With Jacoby Brissett as Starting QB Misses OTAs to Demand Raise

The voluntary OTAs have barely begun, and the Arizona Cardinals are already having to deal with a major issue. After going 3-14 last season, a stable offseason with a few moves was needed from the franchise. However, they now face the possibility of losing veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who will be entering the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, as he skipped first practice and demanded a raise ahead of the new season.

“#AZCardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is not present as his team begins its first practice of voluntary OTAs,” reported Ian Rapoport on Instagram. “The starting QB has been staying away as he seeks a raise for 2026.”

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Currently 33, Brissett is the Cardinals’ QB1, with veteran Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck as the backups. Despite being the starter, his contract barely reflects it. The franchise offered him a two-year deal worth $12.5 million. In 2026, his base salary will be $4.8 million. With all the bonuses, it is expected to reach $7.4 million. But still, it is not exactly an elite figure.

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However, the Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase, and whether they are willing to spend more money on the 33-year-old is a subject for debate. Regardless, the Super Bowl winner played well last season. He totaled 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and threw eight interceptions across 14 games. He had a 64.9% pass completion rate.

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Unfortunately, out of the 12 starts, the Cardinals only won one game. He was pressured with the second-highest percentage (43.2%), behind Lamar Jackson. So, spending the bucks on a quarterback may not be the best thing at the moment. Besides, the Cardinals are more focused on team building than competing for the Super Bowl.

Even if Minshew did not get much game time last season for the Kansas City Chiefs, it may not be far-fetched to think that he can take over the QB1 role. If winning one in twelve games is the bar, Minshew could pretty much overtake Brissett. Moreover, they also have a rookie quarterback whom they can evaluate.

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The Cardinals could use the depth charts to fill out Jacoby Brissett’s absence

Last year, Jacoby Brissett was added to the roster to be the backup to Kyler Murray. Last season, Brissett played several games while Murray was injured. But the upcoming season is different. With Murray gone, Brissett will be QB1. Playing games as a backup is different from playing games as a starter, and as a result, he is demanding a raise in salary, something that the Cardinals had overlooked.

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However, the Cardinals have options in Minshew and Carson Beck. The rookie quarterback could be a starter as well. With the OTAs starting and the summer training camp, the franchise can make him take more reps and get him prepared for the upcoming season. Moreover, it is a matter of only one season. Still, there are a few months left before the season begins. It remains to be seen whether depth players will be prioritized or if Brissett awaits a raise.

As things stand, Brissett will become a free agent next year, and the Cardinals will pick a quarterback in the 2027 draft. So, there lies a question whether the veteran quarterback holding out truly impacts the Cardinals’ plan. The leverage seems to be on the organization’s side. However, fans still need to see if they can reach a compromise and have the player back on their roster.