Cardinals Announce Surprise Engagement of 2X Pat Tillman Award Winner & Kyler Murray’s WR

Under Kyler Murray, people expected the Cardinals to make a legendary turnaround in franchise history. He also showed some promise by taking them to the playoffs in his 3rd year in the NFL. However, since 2022, the last 3 seasons have been nothing less than a facade. Most analysts and fans predicted a more favorable outcome if they unleashed one of their prime weapons who has hopped on and off the practice rosters for most of his career. It’s their WR Andre Baccellia. He is really popular among his teammates.

Even the franchise likes him. That’s why the Cards had to post a congratulatory message on Instagram. Baccellia got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Hailey Grace Bañaga, on June 15. The picturesque setting with heart-shaped design made of red balloons, roses all over the place, with a background filled by palm trees and the ocean in the background, it was enough to make anyone jealous.

“Love is in the offseason air! Congrats @andrebaccellia and Hailey on your engagement,” write the franchise while posting a photo of their receiver with his fiancée. Fans were surprised and couldn’t stop themselves from dropping in messages of love and happiness.

The receiver has been dating Hailey since 2021. When he introduced her on Instagram, he used a 2-word message to perfection, “Ya heard.” Also, the couple has been with each other through thick and thin as she often goes to fancy restaurants for dinner dates. The next day, you see her supporting her NFL fiance in the stadiums.

His popularity is not limited to his franchise and the league, even the community loves him. Why wouldn’t they? He is generous, giving, and fun to be around.

Kyler Murray’s WR wants more playing time

While Baccellia is a happy man, he wants to be the starter. For those of you who don’t know, he has played 13 games for the Cardinals but hasn’t started any. With 7 yards in 45 yards, he wants more game time. It makes him work extra hard in the practice. This has led him to winning the Patt Tillman Award twice, in 2023 and 2024.

via Imago Image Credits; Social media, taken from Instagram @Andre Baccellia

After winning the Pat Tillman Scout-Team Player of the Week award for the second time, he was happy. “It’s a great honor,” Baccellia said. “Obviously, (it’s important) JG bringing that whole situation to light, shining a light on it of who Pat was as a person.” It’s not just about personal glory, but success of his teammates as well.

The winner gets to wear jersey no. 40 in practice. Kyler Murray’s WR also saw Tillman’s preserved locker, which he famously referred to as a shrine. So, he has everything a successful man needs except one. Despite being cheerful, hungry, and talented, he wants more playing time. That will help him move one step closer to his goal. It will also help Cardinals achieve the success they want.