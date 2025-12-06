Arizona Cardinals Make Major Stadium Announcement Just Before Week 14 Game Against Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have had ‌tough luck at home this season. The team won only one of its six games at State Farm Stadium and struggled in every NFC West matchup. Now, as they head to their home field for their Week 14 battle against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals shared a major update just before the kickoff. An update that could completely shape the atmosphere inside the stadium.

In its latest post, the team shared a picture of the stadium with its roof open, revealing a stunning view of clear blue sky. Yes, the roof is expected to be open for the Sunday game. Fans will have a different game day experience after weeks of indoor conditions.

“The @StateFarmStdm roof is expected to be OPEN for Sunday’s game against the Rams,” the Cardinals wrote on X.

The State Farm Stadium was built in 2006 and is one of a kind. Located in Glendale, Arizona, the retractable roof is one of its signature features.

Its purpose is to adapt to the state’s unpredictable desert climate. During scorching months, the roof stays closed to keep the venue air-conditioned and comfortable. But when the weather gets chilly, the management opens the roof to reveal the beautiful desert sky to the crowd. As for the engineering part, the roof comprises two giant retractable panels made from translucent Bird-Air fabric.

They glide smoothly on steel rails, and a 480-horsepower system powers them. The most interesting thing? The entire opening or closing process of the roof takes just fifteen minutes despite its size and weight. But will a change of atmosphere help the Cardinals take over the Rams?

The Cardinals’ head coach braces for a tough opponent

The Cardinals’ 2025 season has gone downhill after a promising 2-0 start. The franchise has dropped nine of its last ten games and now sits at the bottom of the division. But this slump hurts even more because they lost seven of those games by just one score. Unfortunately, the remaining stretch brings more challenges for the team as it will face the Rams twice in its final five games.

The Rams hold a record of 9-3 and are one of the NFC’s best. For the Cardinals, who are already struggling to find consistency, the timing is terrible. Head coach Jonathan Gannon pointed to the opponent’s run game as a major threat.

“They’ve got a good O-line and a really good scheme,” he said. “Sean [McVay] I think has done a really good job of adapting this year, doing some different things that he hasn’t done in the past, using his guys in right way. They’ve got good backs.”

The coach highlighted that when defenses focus too hard on stopping the run, the Rams’ offense responds by attacking with deep passes. According to him, this move typically forced the opponents to commit mistakes.

Further, Gannon noted that the Rams’ head coach, Sean McVay, has quarterbacks who are playing at an elite level. They possess exceptional arm talent and decision-making skills. Gannon admitted the Cardinals are about to face a top-tier divisional rival that has been consistently executing at a high level.

“They control the double positive, that’s why they’re 9-3,” he added. “We got our work cut out for us. Excited about the challenge. Let’s go to work.”

Meanwhile, McVay also had his inputs to share, as he is not making the mistake of taking the Cardinals as a lighter opponent either.

“I see a really tough football team, a team that we’re very familiar with,” stated McVay. “They’re really well coached. They have good personnel all over the place. I think they’re really sound schematically. They pose a lot of issues on both sides of the football. They’ve obviously always been really good in the kicking game, had continuity at the coordinator spot.”

While Gannon has acknowledged the uphill battle, we wonder if his players are ready to put an end to their losing trend.