Calls Mount To Boycott NFL After Cardinals’ Kei’Trel Clark Is Punished for Writing “Glory Be 2 God”

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei’Trel Clark was fined by the NFL for writing a personal message on his eye black during Week 1 against the Chargers. The penalty has drawn a call to action from commentator Nick Adams, who says he’ll boycott the NFL until the fine is reversed and an apology is issued.

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“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Cardinals CB Kei’Trel Clark has been fined $6,651 by the woke NFL for writing “Glory Be 2 God” on his eye black. I will be boycotting the NFL until their fine is lifted and an apology is issued to Christians everywhere. We cannot allow the woke institutions to attack Jesus Christ!” Nick Adams posted on X.

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During Arizona’s Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13, Clark wore eye black reading “Glory Be 2 God,” with a small peace symbol tucked between “Be” and “2.” He logged nine defensive snaps that game along with four on special teams, a fairly ordinary outing. What followed wasn’t ordinary at all.

Not long after the win, Clark received a letter from the league office. The NFL told him plainly that he’d broken its uniform rules.

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“During the Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Chargers game on September 13, 2026, you were in violation of the NFL Uniform and Equipment Rules,” the letter read.

The issue, as the league explained it, came down to personal messages. Players simply aren’t allowed to display anything written or illustrated that hasn’t been pre-approved, whether it’s during warmups, on the sideline, or even in postgame interviews.

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“In accordance with the document entitled ‘2026 GAME-RELATED DISCIPLINE’, which was among the playbook materials distributed to you earlier this season, the League is imposing on you a fine of $6,651. Please be advised that the minimum fine for a first offense has been reduced by application of Appendix U of the CBA,” the letter noted.

The consequence landed at $6,651. Notably, Clark’s cap number this season sits at $1,197,150, and under the CBA, a player can’t be fined more than 10 percent of his per-game salary.

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Clark, now in his fourth NFL season, didn’t stay quiet about it. He confirmed the letter on Instagram and made his feelings clear.

“I got to report to God at the end of my days on the day of judgment! I’ll always give God the Glory and out loud. All good.”

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This isn’t exactly new territory for him either. Just last season, he was hit with a fine close to $6,000 for something equally small, wearing a streaming black towel while the Cardinals were in their road whites.

Clark also isn’t alone this week. He’s at least the second player to get dinged under the same personal messages rule, with the NFL also fining Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair for writing “Hind Rijab” on his gear.

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That dose of discipline hasn’t gone unnoticed online, and reactions have been loud.

“ARE YOU SERIOUS? I WATCH EVERY GAME. IF THIS IS TRUE I’M DONE AND RETURNING TICKETS 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬,” one fan wrote.

An account going by Burt Macklin framed it as a warning to the league itself, replying to Nick Adams.

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“The NFL went woke, so they must go broke, Nick. Very, very disrespectful.” Adams responded in kind, adding, “I’m not typically a fan of boycotts, but in this case, the woke NFL deserves it.”

The frustration kept building from there, with one commenter dismissing the league outright.

“Boycotting @NFL !! We are sick & tired of their woke, anti-Christian garbage!”

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A different viewer tied the moment to something bigger, writing, “Boycott! The NFL is not coming back to American values. It’s sad.”

One of the more pointed responses went further still:

“This Is The Reason I DO NOT WATCH PRO and will Not!! Lord Bless and protect this young man. Our Country Is A Christian Nation !! NFL should be abolished as it is !!”

For now, the fine stands, Clark has said his piece, and the conversation around it shows no signs of quieting down.