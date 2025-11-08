Cardinals Face $60M Dilemma as Kyler Murray’s Injury Keeps Jacoby Brissett in Control

For the Arizona Cardinals, the most significant battle isn’t on the field, but on their balance sheet. Kyler Murray’s five-year deal worth $230.5 million conundrum is forcing the franchise to confront a difficult future.

“Kyler is due $40 million fully guaranteed in 2026,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero said on the November 7 episode of The Rich Eisen Show. “Another $20 million in 2027 converts to a full guarantee if and when he’s on the roster the fifth day of the league year in March.”

That brings the total down to $60 million in trouble for the team. As per Pelissero, the quarterback himself has an upcoming problem in the future.

“They (Cardinals) are tied to Kyler Murray with fully guaranteed money into next year and then potentially into 2027. It’s TBD on the futures. There have not been in-depth discussions about this at this point. I think it’s fair to say that his future with the Cardinals is in some doubt at this point.”

The Cardinals’ predicament mirrors the situation the Denver Broncos faced with Russell Wilson. His massive, long-term contract extension quickly became an albatross due to underperformance and injury, ultimately forcing the team to absorb a historic dead cap hit. This precedent shows the high financial stakes involved in moving on from a franchise quarterback.

The Cardinals drafted Murray first overall in 2019 out of Oklahoma. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2022 worth $230.5 million, an average of $46.1 million per year. The deal includes $103.3 million fully guaranteed and ranks 12th among all NFL quarterbacks.

For the 2025 season, Murray will count $43.3 million against the Cardinals’ salary cap, which is about 14.78% of the team’s total cap. He’ll earn $32.6 million in cash this year. If the Cardinals were to release him after the 2025 season, they’d still owe around $54 million in dead money. That number drops sharply after 2026.

Pelissero’s prediction has come at a critical time. While the financial implications paint a stark picture, some analysts and former players believe the issues with Murray run deeper than his contract or his health.

Former NFL legend Rob Gronkowski believes Murray’s problem is not his talent but his attitude. On a recent episode of Up & Adams Show, Gronkowski said that success in football depends on passion and hard work. He feels that Murray has the skills but does not show the same energy or hunger to win as other players.

But the Cardinals are thinking about making a move as they also have veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Kyler Murray’s job is in danger

The Cardinals are going through another rough season. Murray has completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards with 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has also run 29 times for 173 yards and 1 touchdown. Even with these numbers, the team has not found consistency. Moreover, he is also on the injured reserve with a foot injury. Hence, it has started a quarterback debate inside the team.

“Let’s start out with what the injury is. It’s a midfoot sprain, which is in the Lisfranc area. And if he comes back sooner than when he’s 100%, even going out there and practicing, there’s some level of risk,” Pelissero added. “…We’ll see these next four games now that he’s going to be on IR. They could go three and one. If they are, they may still well ride with Jacoby Brissett, and maybe Kyler is dressing as the backup.”

Jacoby Brissett has quietly played much better than Kyler Murray this season. In five games, Brissett has completed 65.2% of his passes for 860 yards, with six touchdowns and only one interception. His passer rating of 102.5 shows how efficient he has been. Brissett has also protected the ball better. He has lost only 1 fumble all season, while Kyler Murray has struggled more under pressure.

Brissett has shown calmness despite taking 13 sacks. As a runner, Brissett has been steady with 15 carries for 51 yards and a rushing touchdown, while Murray, though faster, hasn’t turned his runs into enough game-changing moments.

The Cardinals’ front office now faces a complex decision, weighing a massive financial commitment against on-field production and future potential.