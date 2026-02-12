Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Makes Coaching Staff Move After Giving Up on Kyler Murray

With expectations rising after another disappointing season for the Cardinals, new head coach Mike LaFleur is making quick moves, reshaping the team in his vision. Working with a team that struggled with injuries in recent years, LaFleur is working on stabilizing the roster. And with Kyler Murray’s future hanging by a thread, every staffing decision signals the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise.

According to Peter Schrager’s post on X, the Cardinals have appointed Tony Sorrentino as their new wide receivers coach. The post read, “The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Minnesota Vikings assistant WRs coach Tony Sorrentino as their WRs coach. Sorrentino has been in Minnesota for four years, working with WRs Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and now will be with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.”

This move indicates Sorrentino is ready to take over Arizona’s WR room, regardless of whether their veteran quarterback remains with the team. On the offensive side, it’s worth noting that Kyler Murray is nearing the end of his time with the Cardinals after seven seasons. His 2025 season ended prematurely after he suffered a foot injury in Week 5.

Before the injury, Murray made just five starts, totaling 962 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Although the injury was initially expected to sideline him for only three games, it ultimately became season-ending. In early December, Arizona officially placed him on injured reserve, ending his year.

Rumors about Murray’s potential departure intensified after head coach Mike LaFleur avoided a direct answer when asked about the quarterback’s status during his introductory press conference. Complicating the situation is Murray’s contract structure. He signed a five-year extensive contract in 2022, that ties him with Cardinals across 2028.

As per reports, Murray’s 2026 cap hit would be roughly $52.7 million, with $39.8 million already guaranteed. Additionally, his $19.5 million base salary for 2027 becomes guaranteed if he remains on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

With the quarterback situation unresolved, LaFleur is focusing on strengthening the wide receiver room to ensure the offense can thrive regardless of who lines up under center.

That’s where Tony Sorrentino comes in. He has been with the Minnesota Vikings as their assistant wide receivers coach. In 2024, he was part of the staff that coached a Vikings wide receiver room featuring three players, including Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, and Jalen Nailor, each of whom scored at least six receiving touchdowns.

The Cardinals and LaFleur will be hoping Sorrentino can generate similar production in Arizona, helping the team’s young receivers develop into a reliable unit.

While LaFleur is gearing up for a complete turnaround, with key additions like Tony Sorrentino as his new wide receivers coach and Nathaniel Hackett as his new offensive coordinator, the quarterback situation remains uncertain.

What’s next for Kyler Murray?

Murray, who has played seven seasons for the team, would certainly not find it difficult to secure a new team once he hits the market. As per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, there are multiple teams that could possibly be looking for a new starter. These teams include the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns.

Murray has long been one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers. Over seven seasons with the Cardinals, he consistently showed why he is the No. 1 overall pick, frequently living up to the expectations placed on him. Through the 2025 season, he has started 87 games, thrown for over 20,000 yards, and accounted for 121 touchdowns. He also holds several Cardinals franchise records, underscoring his impact on the team.

Currently, Murray is under his rookie extension contract worth $230.5 million with the Cardinals. The deal includes a $29.035 million signing bonus and a total of $159.797 million in guaranteed money. It is already one of the most significant financial commitments in franchise history.

Given his status, Murray’s future does not look like that of a player struggling to earn his place back on a roster. Rather, it seems like he wants a team that can also address his other considerations.