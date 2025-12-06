Cardinals Make $19.5M Move on Kyler Murray’s Future Amid Jonathan Gannon’s Honest Admission

It seems like Kyler Murray’s future at the Arizona Cardinals may ultimately come down to money. It’s been a tragic tale for the 2019 number one pick so far, with injuries ruining what could have been a prosperous run for the Texan in Arizona. But with Jonathon Gannon’s side shelving their QB1 for the remainder of the year, the franchise has a chance to save a massive purse as they hunt for their next long-term shot-caller.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cardinals are obligated to pay Murray $39.8 million, fully guaranteed, for the 2026 season. Subsequently, if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 season, Arizona has to shell out another $19.5 million as his 2027 salary, which becomes fully guaranteed. Hence, with the 2027 money currently not confirmed, including for injury, the Cardinals have a window to release him, according to NBC Sports.

This would allow Arizona to stop the bleeding at $39.5 million, avoiding the possibility of increasing the guaranteed money to $59 million. Furthermore, cutting Kyler Murray will allow the 28-year-old to find his new team as he could sign a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, with a possible trade still far from fruition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this method, the Arizona Cardinals join franchises like the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants, who all shut down their quarterbacks, Derek Carr (2022), Russell Wilson (2023), and Daniel Jones (2024), to avoid future guarantees.

But this wasn’t how Murray and the Cardinals envisioned their future with their number one pick starting his career by winning the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, then making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021. Over his seven seasons in Arizona, Murray has thrown for 20,460 yards and 121 touchdowns, leading the Cardinals in passing yards and third in passing touchdowns.

However, things went downhill after he signed his five-year, $230.5 million contract extension in July 2022, as he suffered an ACL injury in December of that year. He subsequently missed the first three games of the next season and has since been on a downward curve. A similar trend has continued through this season as well, which eventually will conclude his time in Arizona.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Cardinals most likely moving on from Kyler Murray, how has head coach Jonathan Gannon reacted to this decision about his star shot-caller?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Gannon gets honest about Kyler Murray amidst shutdown news

Since taking up the head coaching role at Arizona, Jonathan Gannon has been a big believer in Kyler Murray. However, confirming the news that Murray would be benched for the rest of the season, the 42-year-old was extremely disappointed, expressing empathy for his 28-year-old quarterback.

“I just feel bad for the quarterback,” Gannon said in a recent media interaction. “He got hurt, and he wasn’t healthy enough to play. So I mean, that’s first and foremost. That’s where I would leave it right now.”

After this disappointing development regarding Kyler Murray, Jonathan Gannon hasn’t revealed the team’s plans for the quarterback. Rather, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator shifted focus to his team’s upcoming fixture against their divisional rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m worried about the Rams right now,” he responded to a question about Murray’s future with the franchise.

With Murray out of the picture for the rest of the season, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a golden opportunity to continue his surprising season, where he has thrown for 2188 yards and recorded 13 touchdowns, and secure his future with the franchise.