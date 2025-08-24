Cardinals News: Jonathan Gannon Faces Roster Pressure After 25YO DB Delivers Big Game

Jonathan Gannon doesn’t need a standings sheet to feel the weight of August. His Cardinals are 1–1 this preseason, a nail-biter win over the Chiefs, a flat-out dud against Denver, with the Raiders underway. It’s the part of the calendar where results don’t count in the record books but absolutely echo in the locker room. Every mistake looks heavier, every flash play harder to ignore. Roster pressure, plain and simple.

Enter Elijah Jones. The 25-year-old cornerback out of Harlem, a third-round pick in 2024, wasn’t exactly pegged as a headline grabber going into this weekend. But against Las Vegas, he became one. Tested deep twice on one drive, Jones broke up both throws and nearly picked the second. That’s not just surviving a preseason rep; that’s announcing yourself as a problem for offensive coordinators and, more importantly, a solution for your own coaching staff.

And that’s where things get tricky. Arizona’s defensive back room is already logjammed, veterans clawing for relevance, draft picks with investment attached, young guys still polishing their edges. Jones’ sudden rise puts all of that into flux. Gannon now has to balance spring scouting reports, front-office expectations, and the reality of what’s happening on the field in August.

Preseason records don’t matter, or so coaches love to say. What matters is who makes plays when tested, and right now, Jones is doing exactly that. If he keeps stacking performances like this, the Cardinals’ cornerback depth chart could look a lot different by the time the real season kicks off. Because in late August, momentum matters almost as much as pedigree. And Jones? He’s got plenty of one and suddenly, more of the other.