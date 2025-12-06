Cardinals Receive Unfortunate $36M Update on Cutting Kyler Murray After Jonathan Gannon Announced QB’s Future

On December 5, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon delivered the news that his quarterback, Kyler Murray, is done for the season. Murray’s foot injury, suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, hasn’t healed despite multiple opinions and tests conducted out of state. However, Murray’s contract situation has now turned into a major headache for the team’s future.

Arizona faces a financial reality that goes way beyond the 2025 season. Murray is owed $36.8 million in guaranteed money for the 2026 season, money that’s already locked in whether he plays or not. That’s the price of the massive $230.5 million extension he signed back in 2022. However, the $36.8 million is only a part of the problem.

If Murray stays on the Cardinals’ roster past March 15, 2026, another $19.5 million of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed. That’s the real deadline for what Arizona now needs to decide. Either commit to $56.3 million guaranteed through 2027, or cut bait and absorb the dead money now. Neither option feels great for a team sitting at 3-9 with backup veteran Jacoby Brissett running the offense.

Kyler Murray’s contract breakdown tells the full story. He’s owed $42.5 million in 2026, $36.3 million in 2027, and $46.35 million in 2028. That’s a massive commitment for a quarterback who’s now missed significant time with injuries in two of the past three seasons. His game depends on mobility, but his body keeps breaking down.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes the Cardinals might just part ways with Kyler Murray before the 2026 season. “I think by any logical measure here, you’d say Kyler Murray is probably gonna be someplace else in 2026,” Pelissero noted in a recent edition of the Rich Eisen Show.

March 15 now appears to be a countdown timer on Arizona’s franchise future. So what happens if Arizona decides to move on and Murray returns to full health next season? Well, he won’t lack options, even if the Cardinals aren’t one of them.

Where Kyler Murray could land if Arizona pulls the plug

At just 28 years old, Kyler Murray still has serious playmaking ability when healthy. The 2x Pro Bowler and 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year could be a good fit on several teams that could use an upgrade.

The New York Jets make the most sense. They’ve stockpiled multiple first-round picks over the next two years; draft capital that could facilitate a trade. New York has young receiving weapons like Garrett Wilson and AD Mitchell already in place. Add Murray’s dual-threat ability to that mix, and New York could finally have the foundation for a high-ceiling offense they have lacked this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers emerge as another strong fit. If the 2025 season is really the last of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ career, the Steelers will need quarterback help again next season. They could bring Murray aboard to either start immediately, developing rookie QB Will Howard in the backend, or get a fresh face from the 2026 draft without pressure. Pittsburgh’s strong O-line and defensive foundation would give Murray the support system he’s lacked in Arizona.

Don’t sleep on the Miami Dolphins either. Since Arizona named Brissett the starter, Miami has been frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot. The fit makes sense. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled all season with mixed results. Murray could help them bring a fresh energy to the QB room in 2026. The Dolphins would face similar salary cap complications with Tua, but Murray’s talent might be worth the financial gymnastics.

The Cardinals have until mid-March. The $36.8 million for 2026 is already coming to Kyler Murray. But that additional $19.5 million guarantee now hangs over every conversation and every roster meeting. Jonathan Gannon has even avoided the question of Murray being the Cardinals’ quarterback in 2026, focusing instead on their upcoming Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray’s foot will heal. Yet, the Cardinals’ salary cap situation is a different kind of injury: the one that won’t get better until someone makes a hard decision.