Cardinals Continue Fielding Offers for Marvin Harrison Jr Despite Significant Texans’ Offer

Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade Marvin Harrison. The wide receiver’s exit comes after a difficult start to his third NFL season. The former Ohio State standout was selected with expectations of becoming a cornerstone in Arizona’s passing attack. However, his production has been short of those expectations under new HC Mike LaFleur, leading to questions about whether a change could help him restart his NFL career.

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“Breaking: The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me, and @RapSheet,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X. “The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs. Detroit as details of the trade are finalized.”

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Schefter’s report has sparked questions about Harrison’s next stop and what the move could mean for both the receiver and Arizona’s long-term future. While the new team’s identity remains a mystery as of now, the decision to move on from a highly drafted young receiver shows a major change for the Cardinals.

He enjoyed a promising rookie season, recording 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight TDs in 17 games (with 16 starts). Those numbers made him a receiver with considerable potential, but his sophomore season brought a decline, as he finished with 608 receiving yards and four TDs in 12 games.

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This year, his role shrank under HC Mike LaFleur. Through Arizona’s first four games, he has recorded just five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

Harrison caught one pass in the season opener and went without a reception against Seattle in Week 2. He followed that with three catches for 40 yards against San Francisco, then caught just one pass in the Week 4 loss to the Giants, scoring his only touchdown of the season.

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His limited production has become difficult to ignore, especially as other options in the Cardinals’ offense have received greater involvement.

Harrison will be inactive for Sunday’s matchup against Detroit while the trade is finalized, according to Adam Schefter.

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“Arizona had told inquiring teams that it wanted first-round value in return for Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick. Arizona is now comfortable enough with whatever offer it has received to make Harrison inactive on Sunday and know he is on the verge of being dealt.”

According to Tom Pelissero, teams that talked to Arizona said the Cardinals wanted a second-round pick and maybe an extra mid-round selection. But GM Monti Ossenfort refused to part ways with the wide receiver, considering the draft investment they made in a top-five draft pick two years ago, as per Bleacher Report.

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Harrison still has $6.3 million in guaranteed money along with a fifth-year rookie option for 2028. If the deal is completed, it will reshape Arizona’s offense while addressing the team’s immediate needs.

As for Harrison, the move offers an opportunity to reset his career in a different offensive system. However, the destination is still unknown. The Houston Texans have been involved in chats, though a team source said they “can’t confirm or deny” interest.

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A move to Houston would reunite Harrison with C.J. Stroud, his former quarterback at Ohio State, though the Texans have not been confirmed as his destination.

Indianapolis also drew attention because of Harrison’s family connection to the franchise. His father, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, played for the Colts from 1996 to 2008. The Colts explored a possible deal, but Fox 59’s Mike Chappell and ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that Indianapolis would not be his destination.

The Indianapolis Colts, where Harrison’s father was a franchise legend, did their due diligence, but Fox 59’s Mike Chappell and ESPN’s Stephen Holder confirmed that the Colts will not land him.

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The Cardinals are focused on maximising Harrison’s trade value instead of rushing into a deal. Harrison has been informed that he will be moved, suggesting that the situation has progressed beyond speculation.

The next update is not expected until after Sunday’s games. According to Adam Schefter, no trade will be completed before then. Jordan Schultz separately reported that the teams involved prefer to keep the destination under wraps until both have played their Week 5 games. Neither report guarantees a Sunday-night announcement.

For the 24-year-old, a new team and a clearer role could revive a career that has held him back. Whichever team lands him will be betting that his rookie flashes were the real signal and the past year was the exception.