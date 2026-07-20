Cardinals Executive Calls NFL’s Allegations “Blatantly False” After Suspension for Leaking Draft Picks

The NFL suspended Arizona Cardinals executive Ryan Gold last week, accusing him of leaking information about draft picks. Per the official statement, the punishment is indefinite and effective immediately. However, Gold is fighting against this harsh call. His attorney, Mike Caspino, wasted no time defending him.

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“Ryan Gold has been an outstanding NFL executive for over a decade,” Caspino told ESPN on Sunday, on behalf of Gold. “The accusations made by the league regarding his participation in prohibited gambling activities are blatantly false. We have demanded an appeal, and we look forward to clearing his good name.”

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In its investigation, the NFL discovered that Gold leaked private information about Arizona’s 2026 draft picks beforehand, and that he also placed parlay bets on games involving both the NFL and college football. The league had conducted interviews with people connected to the matter and dug through electronic records.

Who Gold reportedly leaked the information to remains unknown.

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Caspino, however, claims that it was actually Gold’s wife making $10 parlay bets with a group of friends. He also “believed” that the NFL doesn’t have a strong case against him. In his argument, he also claimed Gold knew nothing about the draft strategy beforehand; allegedly, only team owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort knew about the picks.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio thought this claim might not be entirely untrue. Ossenfort worked with the New England Patriots, where there was near-complete secrecy around draft picks. Co-host Chris Simms also claimed that no one apart from a select group of people was privy to that information.

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However, the executive’s alleged betting fell under a strict league policy.

“The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information,” the NFL said. “Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness.”

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Cardinals accept league’s decision on executive’s suspension

Gold has spent 13 seasons with the Cardinals, working his way up the organization. He served as the director of college scouting since last June, after serving as assistant director of college scouting for almost three years from 2022 through 2024. Before that, he was a college scouting coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

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The Cardinals themselves addressed the situation in a brief statement, choosing to keep the focus forward.

“The NFL’s policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated. We fully support the league’s decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season.”

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For what it’s worth, the NFL noted that the Cardinals organization cooperated fully throughout the process, and investigators found nothing suggesting anyone else with the team was involved in this controversy.

This is the first time since 2023 that the league has publicly flagged an executive for gambling. The last time, a total of 10 players were accused of gambling during the 2023 season, which resulted in some of those players being released from their teams.

Let’s see where this storm takes Ryan Gold.