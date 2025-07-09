Fans Push Back Against Cardinals’ 4-Figure Decision as Kyler Murray’s Team Enlists Legends

Kyler Murray‘s Arizona Cardinals have rewritten the playbook on fan loyalty. Firstly, this April, they unveiled Casa Roja at the Fifty, a picture of luxury beneath State Farm Stadium, born from a partnership with hospitality maestro Sam Fox. Hidden under the east side at the 50-yard line, it’s a velvet-rope world reserved for just 500 midfield ticket holders. But this isn’t just about a VIP lounge; they are rewriting the rules of devotion. At least that’s what they thought. Fans have promptly tuned to a different frequency altogether. And reports suggest this is only the beginning.

The Cardinals are rolling out a new high-end travel experience for fans wanting to attend road games. The Cardinals recently introduced the offering, called Cardinals Premier Travel, to season ticket holders. It will debut with the Nov 3 “Monday Night Football” matchup of Murray and the Cardinals against the Cowboys in Dallas during the 2025 season. The experience is built around Gridiron Air, a charter flight business owned by team owner Michael Bidwill. Pricing starts at $2,500 for silver, $4,500 for gold, and $6,000 for platinum tiers.

NFL analyst Dov Kleiman reacted positively on X, posting, “Every NFL team needs to do this 👏.” It was noted how rare it is for franchisees to acknowledge the investment fans make each season. Kleiman continued, “Very Cool: The Cardinals are offering fans the opportunity to travel to road games with the team, and it starts at only $2,500.” The Cardinals rolled out the red carpet—private team jets, luxury hotels, chauffeured rides, and legendary tailgates hosted by franchise icons—all paired with premium lower-level seats. It was a full-throttle immersion into Cardinals royalty. The full package puts fans at the heart of the game-day action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Cardinals COO Jeremy Walls emphasized that these moves reflect the team’s broader commitments. “As an organization, we’re striving to make forward progress in every aspect of our operation,” he said. Walls added, “It is important for us to provide the best possible experience for fans with varying preferences, and the moves we’ve made in recent years demonstrate that commitment. We’re proud to offer pricing that is among the most affordable in the NFL.” He also emphasized that there’s clearly high interest among some fans for a more elevated experience. Moreover, they intend to provide options to meet that demand as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kyler Murray’s Cardinals’ flopped visionary idea

The Arizona Cardinals‘ new travel package centers around luxury, but fans are not exactly lining up in agreement. While the team touts private flights as the key draw, many fans are zeroing in on the price. One user on X wrote, “‘starts at only $2500’ 😂”, pointing to the disconnect between the offer and its perceived value.

The flight itself is aboard a Gridiron Air-owned Boeing 777, painted in team colors. It returns to Phoenix right after the Monday night game in Dallas. “Just like the team,” said owner Michael Bidwill, adding that fans will skip the delays of commercial travel. Yet the price tag continues to stir pushback. Another fan wrote, “Wow, sounds like a fun trip, but $2,500? Seems like a cash grab by the team. I’d love to go, but yikes!”

Despite fan reactions, Bidwill stands by the product. “We think our packages are incredibly compelling for fans,” he told SBJ. “We make it simple and turnkey.” Still, not all fans are buying it. One X user fired back, “Naw. I’m good. I can watch them on TV on my OTA antenna. For free.” The contrast in opinions is clear: convenience for some, cost barrier for many.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This entire playbook stems from Bidwill’s strategy to monetize the idle aircraft. Joel Adams, Cardinals SVP, is calling the shots on this. The franchise joined forces with Legends to set up a full travel experience with hotel nights, game tickets, and a reception with former players. The Cowboys also helped lock in lower bowl and suite access.

The team stayed quiet on exact profits, but Bidwill confirmed that pre-sales point toward success. “We know the demand is there,” he said. Meanwhile, league insiders note a rising trend in fans planning around road games post-pandemic. Still, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ rollout shows how fan wallets may not always match franchise vision, especially after a roster shuffle.

