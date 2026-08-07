Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Gives Verdict on Carson Beck’s Debut Performance at Hall of Fame Game

In his NFL debut, Carson Beck proved that doing less can sometimes mean so much more. While his Hall of Fame Game numbers were modest, the rookie quarterback earned high praise from Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur for his decision-making.

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“We’ve broken records. It’s the same thing that I keep seeing at practice, where he just gets in and out of the huddle, and he doesn’t make it too big. He just lives by the play,” LaFleur told the media following the Hall of Fame Game. “The way Schaub played was that.

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“He worried about one play at a time and executing that play, and going through your progressions, not making stuff up if it’s not there, checking it down. If we’re in a bad play, a bad down, don’t make it worse.

“Called the keeper, where we faked left, kept the right back, and there were eight guys in his face. And I knew better than that. I told myself, ‘Hey, if a strong safety comes off the edge, just get some depth to be ready to ditch this.’ He was laughing at the top when he saw that strong safety. I wasn’t laughing because it was a crap call. But, man, he saved us, you know, in terms of ditching that right there. That’s the right play in that moment. I’m proud of the way he played, and it’s a good, good first stepping stone for him.”

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By invoking Matt Schaub’s playing style, LaFleur highlighted the exact traits coaches value most in a young signal-caller. After all, they need to play within the offense, work through the progressions, and take check-downs rather than force dangerous throws into tight coverage.

It’s worth noting that Schaub built a 17-year NFL career by refusing to compound a bad situation with a reckless decision. And it’s a discipline that Beck mirrored when he threw the ball to an unblocked edge rusher instead of taking a sack or turning the ball over. It seems like Beck is already grasping the professional game manager mentality required to survive and succeed in the league.

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While the Cardinals ultimately fell 33–30 to the Carolina Panthers, Beck was the standout performer of the first half. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. But it’s worth noting that he led the Cardinals to 17 points in the first half. Yet, it was the 35-yard throw for Jalen Brooks that stole the show and ended with a 96-yard drive. It seems like Beck is ready to highlight a partnership with Brooks in the regular season. But there are a few things that he needs to take care of.

Moving from simple preseason coverages to disguised regular-season defenses requires Beck to release the ball before receivers break out of their routes. His processing over the middle was sharp. But his deep throws to the perimeter occasionally drifted inside, requiring receivers to adjust. Yet, he navigated a clean pocket. But he still needs to work on his footwork when interior pass rushers compress his throwing space.

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Beck’s Hall of Fame Game performance seemingly provided exactly what LaFleur was looking for. Of course, he won’t be unseating Jacoby Brissett for the Week 1 starting job just yet. But Beck’s clean debut proved that the Cardinals’ third-round investment is off to a promising start.