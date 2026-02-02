Latest
Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Issues First Statement as Kyler Murray Gets Update on Future

ByAryan Mamtani

Feb 1, 2026 | 11:37 PM EST

The Arizona Cardinals decided to move on from Jonathan Gannon after a 15–36 record and a 3–14 finish this season. The front office needed a new direction, and they shaped it by bringing in Mike LaFleur on a five-year deal. The new head coach has made his opening statement, and he sounds ready to hit the ground running.

“Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running,” LaFleur said on his opening presser.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

