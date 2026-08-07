Jacoby Brissett Future Under Threat As Chad Johnson Drops Bold Claim After Carson Beck’s Standout Performance

Jacoby Brissett has been using this time off-season to cement his position as the number one choice for the Arizona Cardinals. However, after Carson Beck impressed with his performance during the Hall of Fame Game, Brissett’s grip on the starting job might not be as secure as everyone assumed.

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“It is the preseason,” Chad Johnson said on Nightcap. “But those coaches and those GMs and those that make the decisions, they seem like they’re going to be in good hands with a quarterback like Carson Beck whenever it’s time to move on from Jacoby Brissett.”

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Thursday night gave Cardinals fans something real to be excited about. Beck didn’t just show up against the Carolina Panthers; he made it look easy. He finished 15-of-19 passing for 188 yards and two touchdown drives. Throw in the terrific touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko, and you’ve got a rookie who checked every box LaFleur could’ve asked for.

Entering the season, there were doubts about the rookie’s ability to edge past Jacoby Brissett in the QB competition. Beck was selected in the third round of the draft, and it was tough to rely on him as a solid contender for the QB1 job. His college football career had some notable dips, but it included performances that make it difficult to write him off as a bust. The Hall of Fame game showed exactly that.

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Brissett recorded some of the best numbers of his career last season, after being alarmingly inconsistent in his stints with other teams. The veteran posted 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns, playing more than 10 games only the sixth time in his 10-year-long career. It helped him renegotiate his contract with the Cardinals to bump up his 2026 pay to $21 million. He will become a free agent in 2027 if he is not offered an extension.

But his future in Arizona is questionable, given how promising Beck looks.

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“It’s a broken record, but it’s the same thing I keep seeing in practice,” LaFleur said after the game. “He just makes it about the play.”

If the rookie can be anything like his 2023 version during his Georgia Bulldogs stint, Jacoby Brissett can become an afterthought.

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“Carson Beck looking like QB1 for the Arizona Cardinals,” Robert Griffin III wrote on X, sharing a clip of the rookie’s play from the Hall of Fame game.

Training camp is also turning out to be a test for Brissett. Last Sunday’s practice was a poor showing for the veteran QB, who threw two interceptions and errant balls, per Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.

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Can Jacoby Brissett salvage this situation before the season opener? We will have to wait and watch.