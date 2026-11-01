Jeremiyah Love Risks Fine After Cardinals RB Smashes Helmet in Frustration Over Injury Blow

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love was set up nicely for a bounce-back performance in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, who are allowing the worst rushing yards per game in the league (145.7). Love had been out for two weeks but made his return. The rookie has played in 49.6% of offensive snaps this season and was looking to show that he was back to his explosive self. However, Love suffered a heartbreaking injury to his lower body just before halftime.

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In front of the FOX cameras, as per a clip on X, Love was seen removing his helmet and smashing it into the ground. The emotional outburst sees Arizona’s first-round pick face a potential five-figure fine from the NFL.

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After being taken down by Cowboys defenders near the goal line, Love was forced off the field with an ankle injury. He was quickly helped into the blue tent by medical staff. After spending 11 minutes inside, Love was taken for X-rays. The outburst came after Love had been frustrated by his ongoing injuries.

“Really the whole season, I haven’t been able to feel like myself. I haven’t felt like Jeremiyah Love that the people see. I couldn’t do what I wanted to do. You ain’t see me hurdle anybody, any (expletive) spin move, none of that stuff,” Jeremiyah Love said Friday.

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Unfortunately for Love, the NFL rulebook will not ignore this outburst. Throwing or slamming your helmet on the sideline is considered unsportsmanlike conduct. This comes under the 2026 player accountability calendar and will result in a fixed fine of $14,926 for first-time offenders. This will be handed out by the league office after weekly video checks.

The emotional outburst came after Love struggled to get going. The rookie managed just 23 rushing yards on 9 carries. Love was taken down by Shemar James and P.J. Locke on the last play of the first half. His leg got caught in an awkward position, and Love was unable to put any weight through his ankle. The Cardinals decided to take him off.

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How Jeremiyah Love’s Absence Threatens to Hurt the Cardinals

Head coach Mike LaFleur had hoped Love would be the workhorse for Arizona after being drafted in third-overall from Notre Dame. However, the running back has suffered ongoing ankle issues. When Love is not running at full pace, the Cardinals cannot get the horizontal stretch they need. This has led to Love only managing 2.6 yards per rushing attempt on Sunday.

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The Cardinals are struggling in their running game. They are ranked 23rd in the league for rushing. Without Love’s explosive secondary gear, teams have packed the box to stop Arizona. This has led to the Cardinals struggling in the red zone.

Arizona have been forced to turn to their bruising veteran Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. Allgeier is a great between-the-tackles runner, but neither can catch the ball like Jeremiyah Love. Opponents are not worried about outside runs or wheel routes without Love, meaning LaFleur’s playbook has been reduced.

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The Cardinals will have to make a tough decision about putting Love on injured reserve. LaFleur had not wanted to take Love off for the 4-game mandatory period. He hoped two weeks off would sort the issue. However, Love has suffered another injury to his lower body and will be getting scanned. The Cardinals cannot risk their prized rookie any longer.