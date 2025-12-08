Jonathan Gannon Confirms Who to Blame for Loss as Jacoby Brissett Gives Up

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sunday felt like another loop for the Arizona Cardinals. They watched the Los Angeles Rams roll to a 45-17 win. The energy dropped, and frustration grew. And after the final whistle, head coach Jonathan Gannon made it clear someone needed to own it.

“It’s not okay. It’s not acceptable by me, by any of us in there,” Gannon spoke with fire, right after the game.

Then he followed it up with what hurts even more, “Collectively, we couldn’t stop them, and we didn’t put up a lot of points.”

Gannon said it came down to a lack of complementary football in the loss to the Rams.

After the loss, the Cardinals have dropped 10 of their last 11. The division? It’s been a nightmare. They’re now 0-5 in the NFC West with blowout losses stacking up. The last three division matchups show a combined score of 130-61. And now Jonathan Gannon sits at 3-14 in divisional games since taking over the team.

So now the Cardinals sit at 3-10. The season is slipping fast, and the only upside is draft position. The loss keeps Arizona on track for a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And honestly, with how many roster holes remain, that matters.

However, now it gets messy. Atlanta and Cincinnati are close in the draft race. Those games could change everything. Yet instead of motivation, Jacoby Brissett sounded drained after the loss.

This is a developing story…