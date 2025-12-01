Jonathan Gannon Confirms Who to Blame for Loss as Locker Room Clears Feelings on Cardinals HC

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off the game high in spirits, and it showed until the second half. However, the team soon lost its pace after a few miscues and ultimately took a tough 20-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, head coach Jonathan Gannon didn’t hesitate to point out the issues after their fourth straight defeat.

He admitted that costly turnovers, especially those on key drives, and a lack of execution shifted the momentum against them and cost them the game. He spoke highly of the Buccaneers for making more crucial plays than they did. As for the Cardinals, he added that the team must fix these problems and that he is going to take responsibility for paving the change.

“Game came down to the wire there, a lot of back and forth. We lose the takeaway battle two-nothing, [and] we know it’s going to be tough sleighing. They converted some, we didn’t. I love the fight by the group,” he said. “I just told them in the locker room that it just comes to a couple of plays in all three phases. You’re going against a good football team, and you got to make those plays. It starts with us coaches, on the details, and start converting more on those play so we can win the game.”

The Cardinals clearly struggled with conversions at key points. They went just 3 of 8 on third downs. Their struggles continued on fourth down, where they went 0 for 2, failing on both attempts. Things started slipping for the Cardinals in the second half. Running back Zonovan Knight’s fumble shut down what looked like a solid drive in Tampa Bay territory.

Later on, placekicker Chad Ryland missed a 43-yard field goal that could’ve cut down the 10-3 deficit. After that, things just kept tilting the wrong way. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an impressive performance, completing 29 of 40 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. However, his interception early in the first quarter ruined chances for the Cardinals.

He was also sacked twice during the game.

“I know every time I get up here, I sound like a broken record, but it’s just execution. In a lot of those critical [situations], I’ve got to play better,” Brissett said about the game.

While Gannon didn’t hesitate to take the entire blame on his shoulders for the loss, the Cardinals players jumped in to defend him.

The Cardinals stand with Jonathan Gannon amid a tough stretch

The Cardinals entered the 2025 season with expectations for Gannon to help the team turn things around. However, things quickly fell apart for them. Their season is now officially over in terms of playoff hopes. And the team is running out of answers as their season continues to spiral, but one thing hasn’t changed.

The players are still backing head coach Gannon. Darius Robinson praised Gannon’s teaching and leadership, arguing that it’s not just the staff but the players, who are also falling short in key moments.

“JG is awesome. He doesn’t get enough credit for how he coaches and teaches the game. I’ve learned so much about football, the basics … it’s disappointing we’re not able to help him and win these games. He’s doing a phenomenal job. Great leader. He’s perfect. It’s us. We’re the problem, we just got to get better,” he said.

Brissett also supported the coach and called him the “right man” for the team.

The squad has been putting in all the effort during the season. However, it didn’t work out for the Cardinals. Now, the players’ public support for their coach suggests the locker room is locked in to better. And this could matter during the Cardinals’ final stretch of a difficult year.