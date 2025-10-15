Cardinals HC Reopens Michael Vick’s Controversial Past, Announces Kyler Murray News

The Arizona Cardinals‘ head coach was fined for his sideline outburst. The fine came after Jonathan Gannon erupted on running back Emari Demercado, who dropped the ball in celebration just before scoring what should have been a 72-yard touchdown. The blunder turned into a fumble through the end zone, giving possession to the Titans. This made Cardunals’ 21-6 lead vanish quickly into a 22-21 loss. Following a $100,000 fine, Gannon is now under the spotlight, but this time it shines bright on him as he reopens the controversial past of a former ally.

Recently, Jonathan Gannon talked about when he first had to take emotion out of injuries and other roster issues while looking back on his first NFL season in 2007 with the Atlanta Falcons, the same year Michael Vick was poised for an MVP run before landing in prison. “2007, when our quarterback went to jail,” Tyler Drake, the Arizona Cardinals editor, wrote on X.

Gannon was serving as the defensive quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons when Michael Vick’s shocking arrest for his role in a dogfighting ring sent the franchise, even the entire NFL, into turmoil. Gannon called the year a “complete trainwreck,” recalling how the team was forced to quickly adapt to the chaos that followed Vick’s sudden legal troubles.

Gannon’s quarterback struggles continue to this day as well, when, unfortunately, in the absence of Kyle Murray, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett performed well against the Colts but could not take the team to victory. But it appears that the fans have to wait a little more for Murray as Gannon provides updates on his return.

Murray’s comeback seems far

The Arizona Cardinals still aren’t certain about Kyler Murray’s health after he missed week 6 due to a foot injury. When asked about his status, head coach Jonathan Gannon kept it short and simple: “Make sure he’s healthy enough to play. We’ll progress him along this week and see where he’s at.”

The first injury report for week 7 is expected later today, which should give more clarity on Murray’s appearance for further games. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brisseet’s impressive outing against Indianapolis has raised hopes and sparked discussion among fans. Some even believe he deserves another start, regardless of Murray’s health. How he performs in practice sessions will be a major driving force of the decision to start with him in week 7.

Gannon also noted that the game plan may shift depending on who lines up under centre. “That defense plays a little different than all the other games. Green Bay is going to play different than them, so that lends its hand,” he said. “Obviously, we tailored a little bit of the scheme going into this week with the possibility of Jacoby starting. I thought Drew and his staff did a good job making sure we’re putting Jacoby in spots that he does well with.”

The Cardinals opted for a walk-through instead of a full practice today as they gear up to face the Green Bay Packers. Gannon explained the decision, saying it was “the best thing for the team to get us ready to go for Sunday. Full tomorrow, full on Friday.”