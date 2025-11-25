Jonathan Gannon Makes Firing Decision After Sharing Kyler Murray News

The Arizona Cardinals lost a 27-24 battle to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now sitting at a dismal 3-8, the Cardinals are facing a chorus of calls for change, but head coach Jonathan Gannon isn’t listening.

“Change for the sake of change, think you’re going to get a different result. I don’t believe in that,” Gannon clarified that he isn’t making any changes before pointing out the real issues holding the team back.

“Those are the things that I point out that it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s fix these day-one install plays on a sail route, on a stretch play, on a four-way post wheel three-out man-to-man zone beater that we’re in man-to-man. Let’s do those a little-bit better…’ And then in critical moments, do we have the right thought process, and can we execute? We have the right thought process, and I’ve seen us execute. We just got to do it a little higher level.”

This stance shows that Gannon clearly prioritizes corrections over replacements. Arizona brought Gannon back in 2023 after his strong defensive run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His refusal to make changes comes despite a turbulent tenure that saw the team improve from a brutal 4-13 campaign (2023) to a more respectable 8-9 last season, a jump that had initially given the locker room a reason to believe before this year’s 3-8 slide.

This season started with real hope. Arizona opened 2-0, and the fans started thinking about the playoffs again. However, since then, the team has managed only one win. Still, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones said Gannon may not be in danger just yet.

“I don’t think [Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill] would fire someone who is doing a good job. The coach agreed to a five-year deal, and I don’t foresee the owner paying two years of salary unless it’s really bad.”

While Gannon is focused on fixing the execution with his current staff, the team’s hopes for a late-season spark still hinge on the return of its franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray. On that front, the head coach also provided a crucial update.

Jonathan Gannon says Kyler Murray is working hard to return

Kyler Murray is still on injured reserve, and the fans keep watching the clock as his return window gets closer. That is why Jonathan Gannon faced the obvious question during his Monday press conference. And Gannon explained how close the QB is to returning.

“I talk to K1 every day. He’s working hard to get healthy. That’s what he’s doing right now. He’s in every meeting, he’s staying, he’s engaged, he’s rehabbing a boatload of time in there, but I know he wants to play.”

Murray continues to battle a foot sprain. In 5 games this year, he has a passer rating of 88.6 with 962 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Yet even with those numbers, his comeback may not flip the season for the Cardinals. The team sits with less than a one percent playoff chance while holding a 63 percent shot at a top ten pick before the Jaguars’ loss.

Still, after Gannon’s update, the door stays open for the franchise quarterback to get back on the field before 2025 wraps. That might be the only thing that gives the fans something to smile about.