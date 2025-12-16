Jonathan Gannon Makes Honest Admission About Head Coaching Future as Speculation Mounts Over Potential Firing

Jonathan Gannon started the season with a 2-0 record. However, that energy vanished fast. Since then, the Arizona Cardinals have dropped 11 of their last 12. Now, all eyes turn to owner Michael Bidwill and one question. Is Jonathan Gannon running out of time?

While Bidwill has stayed quiet, Gannon did not dodge the topic. When asked about his future, the Cardinals coach made it clear he is not selling himself upstairs.

“There’s no pitch,” he said. Later, Gannon circled back to the bigger picture.

“I believe in myself, and I believe in our team. We are at a dip right now, and we’re going through some adversity, but I do believe in us, and we’ll get out of the dip.”

Still, belief only goes so far in the NFL. Through more than two seasons with the Cardinals, Gannon sits at 15-32. He has never cleared eight wins in a year. Therefore, the trend is hard to ignore. Progress has been slow, painfully slow. And patience in the Valley of the Sun does not last forever.

And Gannon understands how this works. Four weeks ago, after blowout losses to the Seahawks and the 49ers, he was asked directly about job safety. His answer was blunt: “Yeah, not controllable for me.”

“I didn’t hire myself. I’m not gonna fire myself, so, seriously, no, I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke, go work somewhere else. I’m going to control the controllables for myself. You know, come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in position and win a game.”

Since November 3, the Cards have not tasted a win. That Monday night victory over the Cowboys feels like a lifetime ago. It remains their only triumph since Week 3. Because of that, imagining Gannon leading the Red Sea into 2026 feels tough. And if Bidwill already sees the end, waiting only drags out the inevitable.

What’s next for Jonathan Gannon?

Last Sunday was a highlight for Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals tenure. A 40-20 loss to the Texans felt worse than the score showed. Arizona was down 17-0 in the first quarter, and from there, it was chase mode all afternoon. The result dropped the Cards to 3-11 and raised real questions about effort.

And even with ESPN’s Dan Graziano saying he leans “toward Arizona keeping its coaches and letting them try to develop a quarterback post-Kyler Murray,” it is tough to sell patience after a game where the fight disappeared fast.

Meanwhile, the future under center looks just as shaky. Kyler Murray is done for the season with a foot injury. Beyond that, his long-term place in the desert feels uncertain. Because of that, Arizona has a clean window to reset everything. Maybe a new coach and a new quarterback.

The 2026 draft brings options like Fernando Mendoza from the Hoosiers, Dante Moore from the Ducks, and Ty Simpson from the Crimson Tide. Pairing one of them with a fresh head coach might make more sense than forcing another patch job.

If the Cards do move on, what will Gannon do next? He can return to the Eagles. The Eagles and Gannon share history, even with the tampering mess still remembered. Time has a way of smoothing things out. Vic Fangio has steadied the Birds’ defense, but adding Gannon as an advisor could make sense.

At 42, a reduced role might fit him better. And the Nick Sirianni connection also matters. They worked together with the Colts and later in Philly. Sirianni knows Gannon well. So that can be a possibility. However, first let’s see what the Cardinals do with their coach.