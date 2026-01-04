Jonathan Gannon’s Head Coaching Future Not Guaranteed As Cardinals Consider Numerous Factors, Per Insider

The Arizona Cardinals (3-13) are heading into the last week of the regular season with uncertainty surrounding third-year head coach Jonathan Gannon. Another loss in Week 18 would make him the coach with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. The Cardinals also sit at a 15-35 record under his tenure. As such, NFL insider Jonathan Jones recently made it clear that nothing is guaranteed for Ganon’s future yet.

“It is not for certain the Cardinals will retain third-year coach Jonathan Gannon, though many have said to me that Michael Bidwill may be unwilling to pay three fired coaches at one time, as well as the fact the offense has been playing ‘with a practice squad’ as one source put it,” Jones wrote. “Gannon has handled himself well in press conferences that aren’t easy. There are big decisions Arizona has to make about its future, including at QB with Kyler Murray.”

The quarterback question only adds to the uncertainty. QB Kyler Murray is out for the season with a foot injury, and beyond that, his long-term future in Arizona feels shaky. Does this give the Cardinals a rare chance to reset everything? It’s hard not to wonder.

Still, the decision may come down to finances for Arizona. Firing another coach early and paying him not to coach is an uncomfortable reality for Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. Regardless of Gannon’s salary, some sympathy still exists for the coach, given the injuries that have surrounded his team all season.

The “practice squad” description of the Cardinals’ roster may sound generous, but it highlights how thin it has been.

Gannon does have support inside the building. Arizona’s veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum recently spoke in defense of his coach on the Phnx Cardinals Podcast.

“But considering where we’re at as a team right now, considering the roster we have at the moment, considering how many people are on the roster and on IR, he’s kept his culture intact,” Beachum said. “There have been no quits, no ill will, there have been no no-shows, and people not showing up to meetings. Considering where we are, he’s the right man for the job.”

The Cardinals have had the most games missed by starters because of injury in the NFL this season. Even heading into Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, eight players remain on the latest injury report.

Still, criticism is unavoidable, as injuries can’t be the only reason the Cardinals haven’t scored more than 30 points in a game all season. Are the injuries also the reason the Cardinals’ defense is on pace to allow the most points in franchise history? Those stats also raise questions about the coaching.

Gannon was hired to toughen up the Cardinals’ defense, yet that hasn’t happened this season. Arizona ranks 26th in EPA per play allowed. That’s concerning, especially when 17 of Gannon’s 28 draft picks have gone to the defensive side of the ball, including six of seven last spring.

Looking at the bigger picture adds even more uncertainty. The 2025 season would mark the eighth time in nine seasons and the fourth straight year the Cardinals miss the playoffs. But despite his name popping up in coaching hot-seat conversations, Gannon doesn’t sound like a coach expecting bad news.

Jonathan Gannon feels confident about his future with the Cardinals

On December 29, Jonathan Gannon declined to share details with reporters about conversations he had with higher-ups about his future in Arizona. But he still acknowledged them by expressing confidence in his position and job status.

“I feel good,” Jonathan Gannon told reporters. “I have confidence in myself.”

There is some evidence to back up Gannon’s confidence.

Arizona went 4-13 in Gannon’s first season as a coach and improved to 8-9 in his second, a typical rebuild trajectory. This season, the Cardinals also started 2-0 and lost eight games by seven points or fewer. So, the Cardinals have been competitive, taking games right down to the wire against very good teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Jacksonville Jaguars (OT).

So, how much should bad luck, injuries, coaching decisions, and poor execution weigh into the evaluation of Gannon’s future in Arizona?

Michael Bidwill could decide to give him another chance or opt for a full reset. If Gannon stays, he’s rumored to be more involved in selecting a QB for the team. The focus is reportedly how, not if, the team moves on from Murray… Either way, the Cardinals’ next move will define where this franchise goes next.