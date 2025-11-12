Kyler Murray Goes Back to His Roots as Cardinals Look to Cut Ties With Injured QB

Kyler Murray’s tenure with the Arizona Cardinals is on the verge of ending following a significant mid-foot sprain he suffered during the Cardinals’ narrow 22-21 home loss to the Tennessee Titans on October 5, 2025. The injury, which occurred in Week 5, forced Murray into weeks of rehabilitation, ultimately leading the team to place him on injured reserve as of November 5, 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amidst this turbulency, Murray’s recent Instagram post from South Korea has taken on profound personal significance. With his mother, Missy Murray’s Korean heritage deeply shapes his identity, the trip marked both a personal homecoming and a public reassertion of his cultural roots at a moment when everything about his future is in flux.

Murray made a trip to South Korea for the first time in March 2025, with his parents and siblings. In an interview with KBS WORLD English, Murray shared that his mother, Missy, had always made sure he stayed close to his heritage, from teaching him Korean phrases to introducing him to traditional food.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means a lot, it’s who I am,” he said. “It’s part of me, so why would I not be proud of that side of myself?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@k1) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Having grown up as a third-generation Korean American, Murray faced teasing about his looks during childhood but found support and encouragement from his mother, who reminded him that his heritage made him unique. This encouragement helped him embrace his background wholeheartedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ever since then, I took it upon myself to embrace who I am,” Murray said. “I’m proud to be Korean.”

Though his grandmother lived far away in Seattle, his mother made sure Korea was always part of his world through homemade meals, K-dramas on TV, and conversations that connected him to his roots. That cultural thread came full circle when hundreds of fans greeted him at Incheon International Airport. The sight left him humbled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Over the years, Murray has found small but meaningful ways to honor his heritage even when he is facing a turning point with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray’s Cardinals future is in doubt

Multiple reports from prominent NFL insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, suggest that a separation between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals is “imminent.” Extensive discussions are expected between both parties to determine the best way forward. Head coach Jonathan Gannon’s management of the situation has raised eyebrows, particularly when he announced that backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett would remain the starter, regardless of Murray’s health status.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When asked directly on Arizona Sports radio whether he would have made the same decision even if Murray were healthy, Gannon responded bluntly: “Yeah, I mean, you know, that’s a hypothetical to me, but yeah, I like where we’re at right now with the offense moving forward.”

With Brissett as the starting quarterback, the Cardinals have averaged 25.7 points and 357 yards per game. In contrast, with Murray as the starter, the team has only averaged 18.8 points and 288 yards per game. This significant difference in statistics has led to speculation that the coaching staff may have lost confidence in Murray’s ability to improve the offense, despite his clear physical talents and dual-threat capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray’s contract situation adds significant complexity to any potential departure. He signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension in July 2022 with $103.3 million fully guaranteed, making his 2025 salary cap charge $43.3 million.

The critical deadline arrives on March 22, 2026, when $19.5 million of his 2027 salary becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster. This creates a clear decision point for the Cardinals: they must either commit to Murray long-term or move on before triggering additional guaranteed money.