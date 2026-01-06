brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Kyler Murray Sends Emotional Message to Fired HC Jonathan Gannon as Cardinals Clear Stance on QB’s Future

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Kyler Murray Sends Emotional Message to Fired HC Jonathan Gannon as Cardinals Clear Stance on QB’s Future

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:15 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray injured his foot in Week 5 and missed the remaining season. But he also knew that head coach Jonathan Gannon’s job security was getting worse with every loss. One day after the season ended, on January 5, owner Michael Bidwill fired the head coach, forcing the signal caller to bid goodbye.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My guy, genuinely loved going to war with you. Appreciate who you are as a man and a coach. Warpath-,” Murray wrote in his emotional X post, with a photo of the QB-HC duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager Monti Ossenfort accompanied Bidwill in the press conference. He addressed the questions related to Murray’s future at the Cards.

“As it pertains to Kyler, Kyler is under contract,” Ossenfort said. “We just came off the last game of the year, and less than 24 hours ago, we just left the field. There will be a time and place for those discussions.”

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved