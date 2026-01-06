Kyler Murray Sends Emotional Message to Fired HC Jonathan Gannon as Cardinals Clear Stance on QB’s Future

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray injured his foot in Week 5 and missed the remaining season. But he also knew that head coach Jonathan Gannon’s job security was getting worse with every loss. One day after the season ended, on January 5, owner Michael Bidwill fired the head coach, forcing the signal caller to bid goodbye.

“My guy, genuinely loved going to war with you. Appreciate who you are as a man and a coach. Warpath-,” Murray wrote in his emotional X post, with a photo of the QB-HC duo.

General manager Monti Ossenfort accompanied Bidwill in the press conference. He addressed the questions related to Murray’s future at the Cards.

“As it pertains to Kyler, Kyler is under contract,” Ossenfort said. “We just came off the last game of the year, and less than 24 hours ago, we just left the field. There will be a time and place for those discussions.”

