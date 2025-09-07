brand-logo
What Happened to Kyler Murray? Will Cardinals QB Play Against Saints After Injury Update?

ByUtsav Jain

Sep 7, 2025 | 9:48 AM EDT

feature-image

feature-image

The Cardinals are all set to clash against the Saints in their season opener at the Caesars Superdome. Although, for a while it looked like they might have a missing piece heading into the season. QB Kyler Murray was notably added to the injury report earlier. Questions swirled around his game-day status, but there’s good news on that front.

As Adam Schefter noted on X, “Cardinals are adding QB Kyler Murray to the injury report this morning due to an illness, but he’ll have no game-status designation and he will start vs. the Saints.” With just hours to go before the matchup, the Cardinals seem to have avoided a major downside.

This 2025 season, Murray is going to work his way to prove he can be the franchise player his team can bank on. While he got off to a rocky start off the field, it will be interesting to see how he performs against the Saints now…

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

