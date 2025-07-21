Kyler Murray’s 2-Word Message for Dustin Poirier After Max Holloway Spoiled The Diamond’s Retirement

“My confidence will never waver in myself at all. That’s what it is,” Kyler Murray once said. It not only reflects his optimistic mindset but also showcases Bruce Lee’s impact on his life. Truly, Lee’s concept of “Be Water,” which encourages ‘flexibility and elasticity,’ deeply resonates with Murray’s life challenges. Back in December 2022, when he suffered from an ACL tear during a game against the Patriots, he handled the situation because of this philosophy. Fast forward to now, his hearty two words for MMA fighter Dustin Poirier caught the public’s eye.

His emotional message might lead to thinking about Dustin Poirier’s notable impact on his fans, including Murray. “I hope [my career] made someone realize no matter where you are or what is stacked against you, if you chase your dreams, commit yourself to something and stay dedicated, you can make miracles happen.” This is what Dustin Poirier, former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, remarked during his discussion with ESPN. A future UFC Hall of Famer has had a profound impact on those closest to him and his fans worldwide. And, of course, Kyler Murray is one of them.

“Good work by Max.. Shoutout to The Diamond, great career,” he mentioned in his X post caption. Arizona Cardinals QB’s appreciation likely stems from Poirier’s exciting fights, dedication to the sport, and his “good fight” mentality. His ‘Diamond’ letter indeed showcases his affection and deep emotion for highly accomplished UFC fighter Poirier and what his career meant to him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, this was not the first time that Kyler Murray had expressed his love for the martial arts legend. He earlier credited Lee for his accomplishment. “If I have a situation that’s tough or going into a game, it kind of calms you down,” Murray claimed during an ESPN interview.

His recent admiration came after the former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway spoiled ‘the Diamond’ retirement in New Orleans, Louisiana. Poirier decided to take a break from his 16-year-long MMA career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Max Holloway spoils Dustin Poirier’s retirement

Max Holloway remained unbeaten in an epic bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 319, held at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday. The 2024 BMF title winner, Holloway, secured the victory in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana with an impressive judges’ score of 48-47, 49-46, 49-46, spoiling the final fight of Poirier’s retirement.

Dustin Poirier said goodbye to the sport on Sunday after losing to Holloway in his last match for the UFC BMF Championship. He laid his gloves on the UFC Octagon mat to bid farewell to MMA. “Paid in full, earned in blood,” he said.

This victory marks Holloway’s first win over Poirier, who had previously defeated him in 2012 and 2019. Despite the loss, Poirier’s legacy in MMA remains intact. He made three undisputed title appearances—in 2019, 2021, and 2024—against Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Charles Oliveira, respectively. Although he lost each of those bouts, his unanimous decision win in a five-round instant classic against Holloway in 2019 earned him the interim lightweight title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poirier’s transition from featherweight to lightweight has also been noteworthy. He fought in the UFC lightweight division (155 lbs), and as of July 2025, his ranking stood at #6. Between 2011 and 2014, he competed at featherweight (145 lbs), but outgrew the division by 2015 and moved up. Poirier’s fighting skills aside, people widely see him as a symbol of hope and inspiration.

Kyler Murray’s appreciation for Poirier resonates deeply within the MMA community and among fans.