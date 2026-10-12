Cardinals Make Final Decision Over Marvin Harrison Jr’s Future as Texans Land Star WR

Being selected fourth overall in the NFL Draft usually buys a young player time to develop. Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted in 2024, didn’t get that luxury with the Arizona Cardinals. After four games into his third NFL season, the Cardinals have decided to move on, sending the wide receiver to the Houston Texans in a deal that gives both sides a fresh start.

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The Texans are acquiring Harrison and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for their 2027 second- and sixth-round selections, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the trade following Sunday’s 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

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“You guys want to know, huh? Yes, alright, we traded for Marvin Harrison,” Ryans told reporters.

The deal ends Harrison’s brief and underwhelming run with the Cardinals. Coming out of Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. was viewed as a “generational” lock. In 2022, he torched secondaries for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, establishing a lethal synergy with his quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Even after Stroud made the jump to the NFL, Harrison didn’t miss a beat. In 2023, he replicated his dominance with 1,211 yards and another 14 scores, cementing his legacy as a two-time unanimous All-American and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s premier pass-catcher.

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With elite size, silky route-running, and an uncanny knack for hauling in contested catches, his arrival in Arizona carried immense, franchise-altering expectations. That backdrop makes the Cardinals’ decision to cut ties so jarring. How did a prospect of that magnitude fall out of favor so quickly?

His rookie numbers offered some clarity. Harrison finished the 2024 season with 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. However, injuries limited him to 12 games in 2025, when he managed 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns. Things got worse this season.

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Harrison recorded only five receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown across Arizona’s first four games. His production had fallen well short of what the Cardinals expected from a top-four pick. Much of that drop-off came down to a distinct lack of chemistry with quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 28: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. 18 walks off of the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on December 28, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Cardinals at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412281023

Across a grueling 12-game span, Harrison was targeted a meager 12 times. It’s a shockingly low workload for a player drafted to be a centerpiece. Instead of serving as the focal point of the passing attack, he was relegated to an afterthought, leaving fans bewildered and fantasy football managers exasperated. As his role continued to evaporate, it became undeniably clear that he had no future in the Cardinals’ system, making a split not just necessary, but inevitable.

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There were also growing concerns about his effort. Videos showing Harrison’s route-running and run blocking drew criticism in recent weeks, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his role in Arizona’s offense. The Cardinals were also reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick and more for Harrison from the Colts, but ultimately accepted a package proposed by Houston.

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Harrison also hired agents Todd France and Tory Dandy in September after beginning his NFL career without representation. That move added to speculation about his future, although he had said he was not paying attention to the trade rumors.

A Reunion With C.J. Stroud in Houston

Harrison now joins a Texans team looking for more production from its passing attack. The move also reunites him with quarterback C.J. Stroud, his teammate at Ohio State during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

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That familiarity could help Harrison settle into his new surroundings. Stroud already knows what the receiver can do, and Houston has a reason to take a chance on the talent that made him such a coveted prospect two years ago.

“I don’t know how much more I can tell you, but I think he’s a great guy, he’s a great player and I’m excited to get him here,” Stroud said of Harrison.

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The Texans have dealt with injuries among their receiving options, making another outside target a welcome addition. Harrison has the ability to stretch the field and give Stroud another option in the red zone. He would also give Houston a potential long-term complement to Nico Collins.

Still, the trade does not guarantee an immediate turnaround. Harrison will need to learn Houston’s offense and establish a consistent role. His first four games in Arizona showed how difficult it can be to translate potential into regular production at the NFL level.

For the Cardinals, the deal brings an end to a partnership that never delivered the results either side expected. For Houston, it is a calculated move on a former top prospect who still has time to change the direction of his career.

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Harrison’s next opportunity is now in Houston. The Texans are betting that a familiar quarterback and a new environment can help him rediscover the form that made him one of the most exciting receivers in college football.